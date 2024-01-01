A Game Changer for Real Estate Investment

Indonesia’s real estate industry is booming.

A recent article published by Tempo and Invest Indonesia reported that Bank Indonesia (BI) believes that property prices will increase further in 2024, as seen from the central bank’s Residential Property Price Survey (SHPR.) And even though property prices are on the rise, residential property sales also increased in Q4/ 2023 to 3.27-percent (yoy), a massive rebound from the previous quarter’s 6.59-percent (yoy) contraction.

Nowhere is this more evident than in Bali, which has seen a significant increase in foreign tourist arrivals, many of whom aspire to own their piece of paradise. Tempo recently reported that Indonesia’s Tourism and Creative Economy Minister, Sandiaga Uno raised Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrival target for 2024 from 14 million to 17 million, believing that the goal is achievable with the support and collaboration of various economic players. And a significant number of these arrivals will head to Bali.

Needless to say, more foreign visitors are very likely to result in more property transactions. However, navigating the real estate market, especially for foreign investors, can be an intricate and sometimes daunting endeavour, especially as foreigners have been locked out of home loans, financing, and mortgage facilities in Indonesia.

That is until now.

Seven Stones Indonesia is excited to cooperate with Briix Financial Technology from Australia, to transform real estate investment, playing a pivotal role in enhancing Bali’s real estate potential by offering innovative mortgage and finance solutions in the Bali area. Briix is a financial technology platform under PT Briix Financial Technology listed in the Grup Inovasi Keuangan Digital (“GIKD”) of the Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (“OJK”) with Number S-129/MS.72/2022. Besides GIKD – OJK, Briix.com, and the Briix app are also members of the Asosiasi Fintech Indonesia (“AFTECH”) with registration number 582/REG/AFT/SU and provide streamlined and transparent financing options for mortgages, best suited for individuals looking to fund property purchases or refinance their current operational assets.

And for those wanting to enhance property development projects other options cater to the development, renovation, or expansion of non-operational assets. This financing option caters to businesses undertaking new construction or major project upgrades.

Established in 2016, Seven Stones Indonesia provides a range of high-quality property listings in Bali as well as guidance on optimal villa purchase locations and recommended business models for lease. The company also provides legal and business consultations along with tax and accounting services.

CEO of Seven Stones Indonesia, Terje H. Nilsen, says “We are extremely excited about this relationship with Briix Financial Technology. For the first time, foreign nationals will now have access to a recognised mortgage facility that will open new doors and possibilities for international involvement in the Indonesian real estate eco-system, as well as enhance the potential of Bali’s real estate market and contribute to the island’s continued growth and prosperity. It’s a game-changer.”

Briix Financial Technology is more than just a property investment firm. They aim to be a trustworthy partner in your investment journey and are committed to providing a profitable, transparent, and seamless experience as well as state-of-the-art technology for villa owners to see real-time performance insights, detailed reporting, and streamlined transaction processes, offering unparalleled transparency and empowering clients to make informed decisions.

Jonathan Mitchell, Briix Financial Technology’s CEO says “As the CEO of Briix Financial Technology, I am excited about our partnership with Seven Stones Indonesia. Together, we are changing property investment in Indonesia. Our innovative solutions, from guaranteed mortgages to property management solutions, will remove barriers for foreign investors, helping them navigate Indonesia’s market confidently. This partnership offers new opportunities for international investors in Bali’s real estate sector, advancing our mission to make property investment more accessible and rewarding for all.”

Nilsen adds “It’s been a long time coming and now, for the first time, non-Indonesians will have access to mortgage facilities in Indonesia. Our strategic partnership with Briix Financial Technology opens new opportunities for foreigners to develop their real estate dreams in Bali, giving the market credibility, lifting the industry to a new level, and possibly even reducing the drive for lease that we’ve been experiencing recently. The combination of Briix Financial Technology’s expertise in the fintech industry with Seven Stones Indonesia’s extensive experience in real estate aims to provide tailored solutions to property financing issues across the board.”

If you’d like to learn more about this exciting new partnership and what it could mean to your property portfolio get in touch with Briix Financial Technology, via email at [email protected] or call +62 8129-9927-449.

Alternatively, get in touch directly with Seven Stones Indonesia at [email protected] or call +62 877-7711-7701.