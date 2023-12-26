Top Men’s Tailors for Gentlemen in Jakarta

A men’s tailor is a skilled professional who specialises in creating custom-made clothing for men, including suits, shirts, trousers, and other garments tailored to fit an individual’s specific preferences.

These standout men’s tailors in the bustling cityscape of Jakarta offer bespoke clothing that blends meticulous artistry with fashionable flair, becoming the go-to choice for those seeking personalised refinement.

Laxmi Tailors

Laxmi Tailors epitomises the fusion of design and craftsmanship in each handmade garment, reflecting a steadfast commitment to quality and refined finishes. Boasting over 70 years of experience, Laxmi Tailors employs traditional methods to cater to a diverse range of orders and personalised clothing needs. Laxmi Tailors also offers convenient home and office services, where a dedicated stylist can accommodate clients’ schedules with booked appointments. With four central locations, the brand ensures easy access for Jakartans seeking the epitome of tailored sophistication.

Address:

Pecenongan: Jl. Pecenongan No.17B, Central Jakarta Senayan City: Jl. Asia Afrika Lot. 19 Unit 4/52, Central Jakarta Kemang: Jl. Kemang Raya No.6D, South Jakarta Pacific Place: Jl. Jenderal Sudirman Unit 2-65/66, South Jakarta AEON Mall BSD City: Jl. BSD Raya Utama, 1st Floor Unit 1-42, Tangerang

Phone: 0811-9911-687 (Pecenongan) / 0811-9911-689 (Senayan City) / 0896-0849-2477 (Kemang) / 0811-1769-786 (Pacific Place) / 0811-8826-786 (AEON Mall BSD City)

Instagram: @laxmitailors

Atham Tailor

Atham Tailor stands as a bespoke tailoring service dedicated to providing individuals with top-tier tailored formal wear at competitive yet reasonable prices, ensuring exceptional quality. Founded in 1968 by Atham Gozali, the brand has experienced significant growth and achieved a notable milestone as the first tailor to establish a presence in prestigious Jakarta malls.

Address:

Ketapang: Jl. K.H. Zainul Arifin No.86, West Jakarta Plaza Indonesia: Jl. M.H. Thamrin No.28-30, Menteng, Central Jakarta Pondok Indah Mall 1: Sky Walk 2nd Floor South, Unit S225, Jl. Metro Pondok Indah, South Jakarta

Phone: (021) 6590828 (Ketapang) / (021) 29923949 (Plaza Indonesia) / (021) 7506827 (Pondok Indah Mall 1)

Instagram: @athamtailor

Wong Hang Tailor

Tracing its roots back to 1933 in Surabaya, Wong Hang Tailor has become the go-to choice for bespoke suit services. Renowned figures ranging from contemporary DJ Reza Oktovian to the current sitting president have donned their creations, underscoring the tailor’s widespread respect. The brand’s designs feature a contemporary silhouette, yet they uphold a longstanding tradition of exclusively utilising the finest fabrics sourced from both the UK and Italy. Today, Wong Hang Tailor has eight shops in Jakarta.

Address:

Jl. Raya Mangga Besar 63C, Taman Sari, West Jakarta Ruko Cordoba F-01, Greenlake City, Duri Kosambi, West Jakarta Jl. Sultan Iskandar Muda, Arteri Pondok Indah 99F, South Jakarta Jl. Boulevard Gading Barat LA-1 Kav.3, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta Jl. Muara Karang D7 B No.73, Pluit, North Jakarta FAIRMONT HOTEL, Wedding Gallery, Jl. Asia Afrika No.8, Central Jakarta Grand Indonesia, West Mall Upper Ground Unit 03A, Jl. M.H. Thamrin No. 1, Central Jakarta Ruko Diamond 3/69, Jl. Gading Golf Boulevard, Gading Serpong, Tangerang

Phone: 021 6498 489 (Mangga Besar), 021 7227 474 (Pondok Indah), 021 4505 123 (Kelapa Gading), 021 6602 122 (Pluit), 021 2252 9904 (Greenlake City), 021 2358 1338 (Grand Indonesia), 021 5421 8288 (Gading Serpong)

Instagram: @wonghangtailor

Hariom’s Tailor

Hariom’s Tailor, founded 70 years ago by Navalrai T. Vaswani, has become a beloved choice among Jakarta’s elite due to its commitment to high standards in cutting and sewing techniques. The special philosophy instilled by the founder is upheld through generations, ensuring the production of quality bespoke and made-to-measure clothing. With master cutters boasting 30 years of experience and supported by a team of talented young tailors, Hariom’s strikes a balance between traditional custom tailoring and modern style. Hariom’s remains the preferred choice for classy men, embodying a legacy that has endured and evolved over time.

Address: Jl. Pasar Baru No.3A, Pasar Baru, Central Jakarta

Phone: 021 3811947

Instagram: @harioms.tailor

Brillington & Brothers

Brillington & Brothers, a collective of friends deeply intrigued by classic men’s style, pays homage to our master tailor, who has been honing his craft since 1974. In an effort to celebrate the years of craftsmanship, they endeavour to revive the timeless sartorial style and seamlessly blend it with a contemporary fashion sensibility.

Address: Jl. Gunawarman No. 30, 2nd Floor, Kebayoran Baru Jakarta Selatan

Phone: 0857 7800 7749

Instagram: @be_brillington

Michael Harey’s Tailor

Michael Harey’s Tailor is a dedicated and positive group of accomplished individuals who consistently strive for a balanced, adaptive, and honest lifestyle. With roots dating back to 1996, Michael Harey’s is committed to operating in cooperation with its competitors. The team specialises in crafting men’s suits for various occasions, including formal events, bridal suits, and non-formal occasions.

Address: Metro Atom Plaza, 1st Floor Blok AKS No.3, Jl. Haji Samanhudi, Pasar Baru, Central Jakarta

Phone: 0811-8076-900

Instagram: @michaelhareysid

Ventlee Groom Centre

Named in honour of its current proprietor, Vincent Lee, Ventlee Groom Centre is dedicated to ensuring grooms and their groomsmen look impeccably stylish on their special day. Whether it’s Bond-inspired black-tie tuxedos or trendy wedding suits adorned with bold patterns, Ventlee’s diverse style seamlessly blends the classic with the contemporary.

Address: Jl. KH. Hasyim Ashari No. 7A, Petojo Utara, Central Jakarta

Phone: 0858 9000 9020

Instagram: @ventleegroomcentre

Kings Tailor & Co

Kings Tailor & Co specialises in crafting custom formal wear for men, particularly excelling in suit-making. The primary goal is to provide clients with exceptionally high-quality products tailored to their unique measurements. The team at Kings Tailor & Co, including tailors, cutters, finishers, and pressers, is characterised by meticulous attention to detail and boasts years of valuable experience. Only top-quality materials and fabrics sourced from reputable clothing mills worldwide are used in the creation of their garments.

Address: Jl. Birah I Jl. Senopati No.8, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta

Phone: 0896 2588 5255

Instagram: @kingstailorcojkt

Simply Best Tailor

As indicated by their name, Simple Best Tailor prioritises straightforward craftsmanship, with a style and cut that embraces the contemporary slim fit reminiscent of Italian suits. For those seeking to infuse some personality into their attire, they suggest opting for one of their tartan fabrics. These fabrics are formal enough for boardroom meetings, thanks to their muted colours, while still ensuring you stand out in a crowd.

Address: Jl. Balikpapan Raya No.6C-D, Gambir, Central Jakarta

Phone: 0817-9187-726

Instagram: @simplybest_tailor

Harry’s Palmer Fashion & Tailor

Choosing the right attire for a wedding is a crucial aspect of achieving this dream, and Harry’s Palmer, a men’s suit designer, caters to these needs. They offer a range of options, from traditional ethnic models to modern international designs, all customised to the client’s preferences. Harry’s Palmer excels in exclusive design styles that seamlessly blend the latest fashion trends with the timeless appeal of a suit, providing a unique and fashionable look for the special day.