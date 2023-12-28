Full Implementation of NIK as Taxpayer Postponed to 1st July 2024

The full implementation of the National Identification Number (NIK) for future tax payment was originally planned for 1st January 2024 but has been postponed to 1st July.

This applies to Taxpayer Identification Number (NPWP) for resident individuals and a 16-digit NPWP for non-resident individual taxpayers (WP), corporate bodies, and government agencies.

This is regulated in Minister of Finance Regulation Number 136 of 2023 concerning Amendments to Number 112/PMK.03/2022 concerning NPWP of Individuals, Corporate Taxpayers, and Government Agency Taxpayers.

Thus, NPWP in the 15-digit format (old NPWP) can still be used until 30th June. Meanwhile, NPWP in the 16-digit format (new NPWP or NIK) is used on a limited basis in the current application system and will be fully implemented in the application system.

Director of Counselling, Services, and Public Relations of the Directorate General of Taxes, Dwi Astuti, said that by considering the decision to adjust the implementation time of the Coretax Administration System (CTAS) in mid-2024 and also after conducting an assessment of the readiness of all affected stakeholders, such as ILAP (Government Agencies, Institutions, Associations, and Other Third Parties) and taxpayers, this opportunity is given to all stakeholders to prepare the affected application systems as well as efforts to test and habituate the new system for taxpayers.

The Directorate General of Taxes promises that Coretax will be released in May 2024. Through the core tax system, taxpayers will get a taxpayer account service that contains data on tax obligations and so on.

Therefore, during the SPT reporting period, taxpayers no longer have to fill it in manually but will be filled in automatically in the system.

In order to ensure tax services can run well in 2024, the Directorate General of Taxes provides a Virtual Help Desk for ILAP and taxpayers who need assistance related to the implementation of the 16-digit NPWP. The Help Desk is open every working day, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Use the meeting ID 865 5844 8199 for the Helpdesk passcode on the link https://tinyurl.com/helpdeskvirtual2023.