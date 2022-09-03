Check the Latest Foreign Travel Rules for Indonesia

The government has issued updated provisions regarding the terms and documents required for overseas travellers who come to Indonesia.

This latest set of rules was issued through circular letter 25/2022 regarding health protocols for overseas travel during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been signed by Lt. Gen. Suharyanto.

In these new regulations, there are a number of entry points for foreign travel, either by land, sea or air. The routes in question are airports, ports, and land border posts.

Here’s the list of 15 international arrival points by air for Indonesia:

Soekarno Hatta Airport, Banten Juanda Airport, East Java Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali Hang Nadim Airport, Riau Islands Sam Ratulangi Airport, North Sulawesi Zainuddin Abdul Madjid Airport, West Nusa Tenggara Sultan Hasanuddin Airport, South Sulawesi Kualanamu Airport, North Sumatra Yogyakarta Airport, DIY Sultan Iskandar Muda Airport, Aceh Minangkabau Airport, West Sumatra Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepingan Airport, East Kalimantan Sultan Syarif Kasim II Airport, Riau Kertajati Airport, West Java Sentani Airport, Papua

Meanwhile, international sea ports in Indonesia are opened as entry points through the consideration of the Directorate General of Sea Transportation of the Transportation Ministry. These points are:

Aruk, West Kalimantan

Entikong, West Kalimantan

Nanga Badau, West Kalimantan

Motaain, East Nusa Tenggara

Motamasin, East Nusa Tenggara

Wini, East Nusa Tenggara

Skouw, Papua

Sota, Papua

There has been no change to the foreigners who can enter Indonesia, who are:

Those who are in accordance with the provisions regarding immigration regulated by the Law and Human Rights Ministry;

Those who are In accordance with a bilateral agreement scheme, such as the travel corridor arrangement (TCA); and/or

Those who have special consideration or permission in writing from a ministry or institution.

Foreigners who hold diplomatic visas and service visas related to official/state visits of foreign officials at ministerial level and above

The obligation to show proof of vaccination is excluded for:

Travellers under 18 years old

Travellers with special health conditions or comorbid diseases that mean they are unable to receive vaccines. These people must attach a doctor’s certificate from a government hospital of the country of departure stating that the person concerned has not and/or cannot receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Travellers who have finished COVID-19 isolation or treatment and have been declared inactive in transmitting the virus but have not been able to get the second dose of vaccination. These people must attach a doctor’s certificate from a government hospital of the country of departure or the ministry that carries out government affairs in the health sector in the country of departure which states that the person concerned is no longer actively transmitting COVID-19

Foreigners holding diplomatic visas and service visas related to official or state visits of foreign officials at ministerial level and above and foreigners who enter Indonesia under the Travel Corridor Arrangement scheme, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity while still implementing strict health protocols

Foreigners who have not received the vaccine and intend to travel domestically in order to continue their journey on an international flight out of Indonesia. These people do not have to show proof of vaccination as long as they do not leave the airport area during transit for their onward international flight. They must also have been permitted by the local Port Health Office to travel domestically in order to continue the journey with international flights out of Indonesia and show the schedule of flight tickets departing Indonesia for direct transit from the city of departure to the international airport in the territory of Indonesia with the final destination to the destination country.

Meanwhile, Indonesian citizens aged 18 years and over are required to show a card or certificate that shows that they have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Previous rules only required travellers to show a card or certificate of the second dose of vaccine.