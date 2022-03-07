Sampoerna Academy, Indonesia’s Pioneer in STEAM Education 

Education is no stranger to change. Schools have innovated into creative and innovative measures like STEAM to ensure top-notch quality for students to benefit from.

Students have much more awaiting in their lives. However, the present is a core aspect to navigate them into their individual excellence. This comes down to choosing the right school, regardless of which grade they’re enrolling in. Be it starting from scratch in their primary school years or nearing the end of secondary school level, a school determines their mindsets, both academically and personally.

With change comes a new approach. You’ve probably heard of STEAM Education beforehand. What is it actually? In short, STEAM Education is designed to prepare students to learn how to think by reinforcing five critical components called the 5Cs: Creativity, Critical Thinking, Communication, Collaboration, and Character. These vital skills enable students to solve problems and encourage them to become future innovators. Interesting – who wouldn’t want their children to flourish into their authenticity?

Introducing Sampoerna Academy, a pioneer in STEAM Education in Indonesia. Sampoerna Academy is an intercultural school committed to giving the best international standard education from early learning to grade 12, by applying a holistic method, none other than the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) approach.



According to Dr Mustafa Guvercin, the School Director of Sampoerna Academy, the school helms a philosophy that encourages students to inquire, explore, innovate, and communicate, thus providing vital skills required for leadership anywhere they seek to be in. “Coupled with internationally-recognised academic credentials, we are equipping our students to compete and succeed at every stage of life. With the advent of the information age available at our fingertips, our job as a school is to teach our students ‘to learn how to learn’,” Guvercin added.

A STEAM-focused education integrates and applies knowledge across multiple disciplines with hands-on and minds-on lessons, which makes the students see holistically. Therefore, Guvercin continued, a STEAM-integrated curriculum provides students with the opportunities to explore STEAM-related concepts and see how they apply to everyday life.

Sampoerna Academy has a student-centred educational foundation that strongly emphasises STEAM. This entitles students to prosper as mature, confident global citizens who have passionate and determined purposes in this world – as bright young individuals enriched with ample education for further endeavours.



“As we are the pioneer of STEAM in Indonesia, we are using STEAM-focused education and a philosophy that guides students to become lifelong learners, to ensure our graduates are futureproofed, excel, and succeed in their higher education and life outside school,” expressed Guvercin.

Sampoerna Academy strives for students from elementary and beyond to solve and analyse problems as they’re equipped with technological tools and collaborative learning strategies across its curriculum. One method is through Project-Based Learning (PBL), a constructivist instructional approach where students engage in a meaningful inquiry of their personal interest as well as having a stronghold in collaboration and personalised learning. Furthermore, PBL on STEAM subjects is proven to develop 21st-century skills.

“We do strive to cultivate 21st-century skills from a young age through STEAM Education,” said Guvercin. Personal accountability and the development of interpersonal skills are fostered in students since teachers facilitate learning through group projects and real-life learning scenarios derived from hands-on tasks given at all grade levels. Students are then given the opportunity to research, collaborate, be creative, and apply their knowledge and skills.



Besides being a pioneer in STEAM Education, Sampoerna Academy has an environment designed to encourage a culture of innovation and collaboration. Having the integration of communication, multiple language proficiency, and collaboration in team projects differentiates the school from other schools in the Southeast Asian region. There are currently five Sampoerna Academy campuses located in Indonesia; L’Avenue Jakarta, Sentul, BSD Tangerang, Medan, as well as Surabaya.

“Sampoerna Academy offers parents who want their children to have the best international education using STEAM method learning focus on the 5C competencies: Critical Thinking, Communication, Collaboration, Creativity, and Character while also upholding IGNITE values,” concluded Guvercin.

Parents, this is your sign to explore more on STEAM Education at no better place to guide you and your children other than Sampoerna Academy. It’s never too late to make a change.