Who is the Police Headquarters Attack Perpetrator?

The Police headquarters in South Jakarta was attacked by an armed woman on the evening of Wednesday 31st March 2021.

CCTV footage shows a woman dressed in black with a blue veil, brandishing a weapon and firing several shots in the area of the police compound.

Not long after, the perpetrator was successfully subdued by the police. Shot were fired and she received a bullet to the heart. She died instantly.

National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, in a press conference on Wednesday night, confirmed that 25-year-old Zakiah Aini was suspected of being affiliated with ISIS.

“She was a lone wolf, a part of the ISIS terror organisation, which is evident by her public support posted on social media,” said General Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

Zakiah Aini had uploaded a statement on her Instagram account 21 hours before the incident. In the post, Zakiah Aini revealed how she undertook activities related to the clandestine organisation, such as uploading a photo of the ISIS flag and a written caption related to ISIS jihad.

Listyo said Zakiah Aini entered the police complex through the back door and immediately headed to the main gate post of the headquarters.

“The person concerned then asked police officers where the post office was. The members then directed her to the post office,” said Listyo.

Zakiah Aini left the guard post. Next, she walked back towards the same spot and immediately started shooting. “She shot six rounds. Two times at the members inside the post, two times outside, and two more shots at the members who were behind her,” said List.

During the attack, the police shot Zakiah Aini to death.

Investigations by police have since uncovered that Zakiah dropped out of a local university in her 5th semester. After dropping out of school, Zakiah spent a lot of time at home and did not socialise with people, explained by the Head of Kelapa Dua Village Sandy Adamsyah.

The young woman is the youngest of six children and lived with her parents and siblings in Kelapa Dua Wetan. During a search at her home, the police found a will that had been left for her family and discovered to have said her final goodbye in her family’s WhatsApp group.

Meanwhile, the will which was initially discovered by her brother contained a request for permission from the perpetrator to her family.

“Her brother was a bit confused about where to go to report this will but the attack had already been done,” concluded Sandy.