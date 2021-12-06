10 Most Expensive Cities to Live in Indonesia Confirmed

The cost of living in any city is determined by a whole range of factors, with probably the most important being the condition of the city itself.

The city with the highest cost of living can be calculated in two ways; the consumer price index (CPI) and per capita expenditure. Per capita expenditure data can be found in the results of the cost of living survey conducted by the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). This survey is conducted every five years and is based on how much people are spending on average, rather than the prices of a basket of goods and services.

Here is a list of the ten cities with the most expensive living costs in Indonesia, based on per capita expenditure data for a month, as quoted in the 2018 Cost of Living Survey (SBH) from the Central Statistics Agency:

Jakarta

The most expensive city to live in is Jakarta. As the capital city of Indonesia, it is a business centre and a primary destination for many people to migrate. The results of the 2018 Cost of Living Survey show that the total average per capita expenditure in the city of Jakarta is Rp4,446,770. Meanwhile, the average total household expenditure is Rp16,897,727.

Surabaya

Surabaya is in the second position in the list of cities with the most expensive cost of living in Indonesia. The total average expenditure per capita in this City of Heroes is Rp4,240,902. Meanwhile, the average total household expenditure is Rp16,115,429.

Surabaya is a growing business centre, second to Jakarta. It is also the largest metropolitan city in East Java and the second largest city in Indonesia after Jakarta.

Bekasi

Bekasi takes the third position. The total average expenditure per capita in Bekasi is Rp4,119,168. Meanwhile, the average total household expenditure is Rp16,888,582. Bekasi is part of the Greater Jakarta metropolitan area and is the satellite city with the largest population in Indonesia. Currently, the city of Bekasi is developing into a residence for urbanites and an industrial centre.

Depok

Next is Depok. The total average expenditure per capita in the city of Depok is Rp3,424,560. Meanwhile, the average total household expenditure is Rp13,355,784.

Directly adjacent to Jakarta and within West Java province, the city of Depok is known as the home of people who work in the capital. Previously, Depok was a sub-district within Bogor Regency, but it received the status of a city on 27th April 1999.

Semarang

Semarang, the capital city of Central Java province, is the fifth-largest metropolitan city in Indonesia after Jakarta, Surabaya, Medan, and Bandung. The total average expenditure per capita in Semarang is Rp3,257,315. Meanwhile, the total average household expenditure is Rp13,680,725.

Tangerang

Tangerang is the largest city in Banten Province and the third-largest in the Jabodetabek area. The total average expenditure per capita in Tangerang is Rp3,287,159, while the average total household expenditure is Rp12,491,204.

Makassar

In the seventh position is Makassar. The capital city of South Sulawesi province is one of the metropolitan cities in Indonesia in terms of infrastructure and development. The total average expenditure per capita in Makassar is Rp3,253,338. Meanwhile, the average total household expenditure is Rp14,640,022.

Metro

Metro is a city in the province of Lampung, Indonesia. Located about 52km from the city of Bandar Lampung, Metro is the second-largest city in the Lampung province.

Based on the 2018 BPS cost of living survey, the total average per capita expenditure in Metro is Rp3,217,451. Meanwhile, the average total household expenditure is Rp12,226,313.

Serang

Serang in Banten takes the ninth position. The total average per capita expenditure in this city is Rp3,178,430. Meanwhile, the average total household expenditure is Rp13,031,561.

Banjarmasin

Banjarmasin is the tenth most expensive place to live in Indonesia. The city of Banjarmasin is a municipality that is also the capital of the province of South Kalimantan. The total average expenditure per capita in the city of Banjarmasin is Rp3,168,097. Meanwhile, the average total household expenditure is Rp12,038,769.