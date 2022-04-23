Unique Indonesian Name: Hari Idul Fitri 

Hari Idul Fitri, which in English directly translates to Eid al-Fitr’, is an Indonesian man who usually goes by his first name Hari.

“I was born during Eid al-Fitr in 1981 at 3am in Jakarta, on the 1st of Shawwal. My own father did not know the reason for giving such a name when I asked. However, I am still proud of this name,” he told Kompas.com when talking in Probolinggo on Friday 22nd April 2022.

Hari is a Probolinggo, East Java, native is the third child of his parents, Moh Haris and Horini. Currently, he works as an honorary driver at the Probolinggo District Education Office as well as running a business selling used vehicles.

He guessed his father didn’t want to bother looking for a name since he was already born on a momentous Muslim day. Proud and moved over the name decision, he considers it to be a gift from his parents because aside from celebrating Eid after a month of fasting, that day is also his birthday.

“I feel like my birthday is celebrated by all Muslims because it coincides with Eid al-Fitr,” he chuckled.

Due to his unique name, many people didn’t believe it was his real moniker, especially for identity data collection. Officials have been known to laugh until they are convinced with proof.

“When I show my KTP (ID card) or driver’s license, only then do they believe that my name is Hari Idul Fitri,” he said while showing his ID card, driver’s license and kartu keluarga.