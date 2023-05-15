Two Indian Nationals Arrested at Bali Airport in Connection to Murder Case

I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport Police have arrested two Indian nationals, with the initials AS (21) and GS (24) under suspicion of murder.

A man with the initials FRF (39), from Jakarta, was found dead covered in blood in a house located in Sanur, South Denpasar, Bali, on Saturday, 13th May 2023 around 10.30am.

The two foreigners were arrested later that day, at around midnight at the departure terminal of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali.

“Yes, the two Indians were arrested at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport who were suspected of being involved in a murder and persecution which resulted in death and serious injury,” said the Head of Criminal Investigation Unit of Regional Police, First Police Inspector Rionson Ritonga on Sunday, 14th May.

The arrest of the two Indian nationals stemmed from a request from the South Denpasar Police regarding assistance with blocking or delaying the departure of the two Indians.

The Criminal Investigation Unit of the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport Area collaborated with the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Immigration to investigate the departure of the two suspects via the airport.

On Saturday at around 7pm, the immigration authorities contacted the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Regional Police of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport because of allegations that the two perpetrators were going to take flight SQ 947 to Singapore.

“Furthermore, the immigration team along with the Airport Police Criminal Investigation Unit secured the two perpetrators. Then, they coordinated with the Denpasar Police Criminal Investigation Unit to follow up on the surrender of the suspects. The two suspects have been taken by the Denpasar Police Criminal Investigation Unit,” Ritonga said.

From the data collected, it is suspected that the victim was killed. A foreigner from India with the initials RS (30) was also a victim, taking injuries but surviving the attack and is currently being treated at Bali Mandara Hospital.

The South Denpasar Police Chief, Police Commissioner Adjutant Ida Ayu Made Kalpika Sari confirmed that her team still could not provide chronological data. She said that this incident was still being investigated and would later be released by the Denpasar Police.

“This is still under development, later it will be released directly from the Denpasar Police,” she said briefly on Sunday, 14th May 2023.