Foreign Woman Snatches Man’s Phone After Being Secretly Filmed

secretly filmed
Foreign Woman Snatches Man's Phone After Being Secretly Filmed. Photo: https://www.instagram.com/gianyarinfo_/

A video showing a foreign woman snatching a phone off a local man on a beach in Bali has gone viral. 

It is suspected that the foreign woman was angry because she caught the man recording and taking pictures of her secretly, as per the video seen on the Instagram account @gianyarinfo.

To disguise his harassment, the local man covered his cellphone with a towel. As soon as she realised she was being recorded, she took the man’s cell phone and took it with her.

The foreign woman was wearing a bikini and was seen walking and carrying the man’s cell phone in her hand. The man continued to chase her and begged for her cellphone to be returned.

The video also received a lot of negative responses from netizens who were worried that the man’s lewd actions would have a negative impact on the tourism of Bali island.

Until now, it is not known whether the two ended up reconciling differences and whether the man got his cellphone back or not.

 

