Trade Minister Clarifies PCR Test Results Entering Shopping Centres

Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi has clarified the requirements for entering shopping centres. Visitors need to present proof of vaccine, or a PCR or antigen test result if they cannot be vaccinated.

“I emphasise, firstly, this applies to those who are not vaccinated for health reasons,” said Lutfi in his official Instagram upload @mendaglutfi on Wednesday 11th August 2021.

The minister explained the reason behind vaccine requirements or having a PCR or antigen test results to enter the mall.

“Secondly, why was this regulation made specifically for shopping centres? Because air circulation in shopping centres is equipped with air conditioning. The main priority is to suppress the spread of COVID-19, which is vulnerable in closed rooms,” said Lutfi.

With this clarification, Lutfi again explained that people who have been vaccinated can scan their certificates directly, therefore do not requiring PCR or antigen test results.

“But specifically, in DKI Jakarta, because there are several air-conditioned facilities, based on Kepgub 966/2021, they must show proof of the vaccine. Of course, visitors and sellers must continue to apply the procedures with discipline to prevent transmission so that the economy can run and the community can remain meeting their basic needs,” said Lutfi.

The Director-General of Domestic Trade, Oke Nurwan, emphasised that, aside from PCR or antigen test results, visitors who are not vaccinated must also show a doctor’s letter as proof that they cannot be vaccinated.