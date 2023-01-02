Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry Aim Up to 7.4 Million Foreign Visits

The Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry is aiming for 3.5-7.4 million foreign visits and 1.2-1.4 billion domestic movements in 2023, claimed the Minister, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno.

Bali is one of the leading destinations in Indonesia and is expected to be able to support this target with a number of foreign tourist visits of 4 million.

In fact, for 2023, the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry noted that currently there are 123,000 foreign tourists booking trips to Indonesia, which are dominated by tourists from Europe (41.73 percent), while only 2.43 percent are from ASEAN countries because they tend to make reservations only a short time ahead.

“God willing, this target will be realised. Let’s maintain our alertness, whether it is related to extreme weather or an increase in COVID-19 cases in several countries,” he said.

Even though there is a threat of a recession in 2023, Uno is optimistic that Indonesian tourism will still have good opportunities, especially with the abolishment of PPKM. “It will be a new chapter of Indonesian tourism,” he said.

To achieve this target, the Ministry along with related parties will try their best to prepare various programmes, especially in quality and sustainable tourism with nature and culture as attractions. The FIFA World Cup U-20, World Beach Games, and FIBA World Cup are amongst some of the Ministry’s major events prepared for 2023.

Uno welcomed the new year’s first foreign tourists arriving in Bali on Sunday 1st January. The couple from Toronto, Canada arrived at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, using a Korean Air flight from Incheon, South Korea.

“On behalf of the government, the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry is honoured to receive visits from foreign tourists. The couple will be in Indonesia for one month visiting several places in Bali and they will be diving. After that, they will also go to Yogyakarta and several other destinations,” said Uno in an official statement on Sunday.

Uno, together with the Deputy Governor of Bali, Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardhana Sukawati (Cok Ace), also welcomed several tourists from South Korea.

“Hopefully, Bali can return to its former glory days of having foreign tourists who can stay longer, ideally for over 10 days. Currently, the average duration is five days or a week,” he said. “Let’s welcome 2023 full of hope and optimism, and we can get back up.”