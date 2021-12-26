Top 6 Kid-Friendly Activities in Jakarta

Taking Christmas and New Year vacation in Jakarta but afraid to take the children out of the house in the rains?

Don’t worry, these kid-friendly tourist spots are all indoors.

Families who want to do a staycation this year can check out these places in the Jakarta area.

Trampoline Park Jakarta

During the year-end holidays, you and your family can have fun at Trampoline Park Jakarta. There is a ticket price promo of Rp150,000 for two hours of play plus a bounce cafe voucher. You can enjoy this promo from 20th December 2021 – 2nd January 2022.

The opening hours are 10 am-6 pm on weekdays and 10 am-8 pm on weekends.

Going to the mall is even more fun with Jakarta Aquarium’s attractions thrown in the mix. This attraction is located at the Neo Soho shopping centre on Jalan Letjen S Parman Kav 28, West Jakarta.

Jakarta Aquarium stands in a one-hectare conservation area with more than 3,500 species of aquatic and non-aquatic animals. This tourist spot is under the management of Taman Safari Indonesia in collaboration with Aquaria KLCC, Malaysia.

It has many unique marine animals, such as giant groupers, Humboldt penguins, and sea dragons as well as the Jakarta Aquarium restaurant.

The Jakarta Aquarium has a Magical Christmas theme from 4th December 2021 to 9th January 2022. There will be Santa and elves for entertainment.

Trans Snow World Bekasi

If you want to have fun playing in the snow around Jakarta, you and your family should head on over to Trans Snow World Bekasi. Trans Snow World Bekasi is a place to play in the snow, ski, and go on other exciting rides.

There are five areas that visitors can enjoy, namely the Snow Area, Toboggan Area, Zorb Ball, Ski Area, and Chair Lift. The location of Trans Snow World Bekasi is also easy to reach because it is only 100 metres from East Bekasi Station and close to the toll gate.

Starting on 21st December, Trans Snow World Bekasi is open from 10 am-7:30 pm with an attractive promo of Rp550,000 for three people, valid from 17th December 2021 – 9th January 2022.

Trans Studio Cibubur

This is the newest recreational park in the capital area. Trans Studio Cibubur Theme Park at Trans Park Cibubur, Jl. Alternative Cibubur, Depok is the largest indoor recreation park with five-game zones and excellent facilities.

There are many rides for children to enjoy. There is a Science Centre ride which is very educational to learn about robots, insects, and water technology.

For fun, there is Tilting Village with optical illusions and a Wave Racer which offers the sensation of riding a jet ski. There is also an Alien Taxi, an indoor roller coaster, and a multimedia show in the form of Russian theatrical performances.

During Christmas (25th – 26th December) there is Santa’s Wonderland at Trans Studio Cibubur. Children can meet and see Santa’s parade. Check out the schedule on Instagram. There is also a special offer: from 17th December to 9th January 2022, the ticket price is Rp750.000 for three people.

Kidzania



Kidzania is a very popular educational tour for children and its location is in Pacific Place Mall, Jakarta.

In this place, your little one can try various professional cosplays such as doctors, firefighters, chefs, pilots, flight attendants, radio announcers, and many more.

Kite Museum

You can also go on a trip to the museum with your children. Just come to the Kite Museum to introduce your children to kite flying.

This museum is located in Pondok Labu, South Jakarta. It not only displays the private collection of kites from the museum owner but also offers activities of making kites together. The ticket price is Rp25,000 for adults and Rp20,000 for children.

Also Read 10 Awesome Family Sports in Bali