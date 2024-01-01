Opened by the end of 2023, Amber Rooftop Lounge redefines the bar and lounge concept where sophistication and luxury meet exclusivity. It’s a new nightlife spot in Jakarta introduced by LDS Lifestyle.

Located in the Senopati area, Amber offers a singular and intimate lounge experience that exceeds your expectations. It features a speakeasy and gentleman bar theme with an interior inspired by the harmony of the urban landscape and natural elements, perfected with the beauty of the SCBD area city view.

“Every corner and space reflect a balance of sleek modernity and outdoor calming vibe. So, the name Amber fits perfectly with a warm and classy impression. The rich gold colour symbolises the friendly atmosphere we want to create. Where every moment is as precious as Amber,” said Dylan de Silva, Owner of Amber Rooftop Lounge.

Amber brings up the theme “The Taste of Archipelago” to savour innovative craft cocktails worth trying.

Signature Drink Easy-to-Drink Hero Cocktails:

SARABATI, Dark Rum, Pineapple, Nutmeg Gum, Ginger Beer

ASINAN, Vodka, Pineapple Acidify, Bells Pepper, Almond

COLO-COLO, Colo-colo Sambel Washed Tequila, Refined Tomato, Butter Gum, Acid Solution

MENDOAN, Tequila Blanco, Chamomile secco, Ancho Verde, Tempe Mendoan

ASAM PADE, Gin Washed Asam Pade, Maple, Acid Solution, Asam Pade Tonic

For those who want to enjoy a more intense cocktail-sipping experience, Amber Rooftop Lounge offers some beverages:

Experimental Sensory Experience:

REVERSE IRISH COFFEE, Irish Whiskey Herbs-Butter washed, Espresso Hydrosol Truffle Honey, Aerated Stout

CLOVER GANG!, Gin, Raspberry Lacto Fermented, Berry Gum, Acid Solution, Matcha Air

AMARETTO RICE, Cognac Miso-Argan, Amaretto, Lait De Riz, Ricemilk, Blue Pea

COCO, Scotch Whisky washed Coco-oolong, Mesoyi Vermouth, Cocoa Bitter

ROSELLA, Tequila Reposado, Secco, Rosella Cordial, Pastis Spheres

With a total capacity of 50 people in the lounge area and up to 15 in the private room, Amber has become a favourite rooftop lounge destination for date nights, after-work drinks, or even other private functions. Amber Rooftop Lounge opens from 5 PM to 1 AM, Friday and Saturday from 5 PM to 2 AM.