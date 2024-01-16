Three Tigers Died in Medan Zoo Due to Financial Crisis

Medan Zoo, a zoo owned by the Medan City Government, is currently experiencing a financial and animal health crisis.

As a result, three tigers died within two months. This has led to criticism from members of the Regional People’s Representative Assembly Medan. Mulia Syahputra Nasution, a member of Commission III of the Regional People’s Representative, asked the Medan City Government to be more serious about fixing the Medan Zoo. He stated that the deaths of the three tigers revealed the poor management of the zoo by the Regional Public Company for Development, a regional-owned enterprise appointed by the Medan City Government.

“Two Sumatran tigers, Erha and Nurhaliza, died in November and December 2023. One Bengal tiger, Avatar, also died in December 2023. This is very sad and must be handled immediately,” said Mulia.

According to Mulia, Medan Zoo has great potential as a tourist and animal conservation site. It has 255 animals from 76 species spread over 10 hectares of land. However, the conditions of cages, food, and animal health are still very worrying.

“Medan Zoo must be a priority for the Medan City Government. I ask the Regional Public Company for Development supervisory board to immediately evaluate the performance of the directors. Even though there is no definitive managing director, the other three directors must be responsible,” emphasised Mulia.

Meanwhile, Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution admitted that Medan Zoo was experiencing a financial crisis. He said that the Regional Public Company for Development could not pay employee salaries and animal feed debts.

“Regional Public Company for Development must take immediate action. I ask them to pay off employee salaries and animal food debts. Medan Zoo is important for the animals and employees there,” said Bobby.

Bobby also said that the Regional Public Company for Development has several other business units, but only one makes a profit. He hopes that the company can improve performance and efficiency so that Medan Zoo can develop.

Also Read Rubber Tapper Mauled by Tiger in North Sumatra