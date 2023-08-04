Asia Green Real Estate and Ascott Officially Open Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta

The Ascott Limited (Ascott), CapitaLand Investment Limited’s (CLI) wholly-owned lodging business unit, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest property, Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta.

As a third Citadines property in Indonesia, the opening underlines Ascott’s expanding portfolio in the country. The serviced apartment complex is located in the prime business district of Gatot Subroto, South Jakarta. With its excellent location, stylish design, and comprehensive range of services, the property is poised to redefine the concept of contemporary urban living in Indonesia’s fast-growing capital.

Featuring 121 elegantly furnished serviced apartments, the property caters to both single travellers and groups of business and leisure guests. Located along the main Jakarta Road, the hotel is only 45 minutes car drive away from Soekarno Hatta International Airport. From here, guests can easily reach the nearby Mega Kuningan business district, as well as popular entertainment and shopping destinations such as Kota Kasablanka and Lotte Shopping Avenue.

The Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta offer ranges from studios to three-bedroom apartments. All rooms are fully furnished with modern amenities. The property facilities include a fitness corner, swimming pool, mini golf area, launderette, breakfast lounge, and meeting rooms. At Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta, one can always be assured of an exceptional and fulfilling stay.

Guests can also experience Citadines’ signature programmes such as activ∞ (read: activate) offering exclusive access to skyline gym and For The Love of Coffee allowing all coffee lovers to indulge themselves in a selection of local coffee and discover the city’s unique coffee culture and café communities.

“The rapid growth of Citadines as our fastest-growing brand globally is a testament to its success and popularity among travellers and residents alike. Citadines brand is known for serviced apartments that offer a unique combination of comfort, convenience, and flexibility. Together with Asia Green Real Estate, a leader and pioneer in sustainable real estate investments in Asia, we are delighted to open Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta and recognise the long-term partnership of Ascott’s lodging products. The opening of Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta represents an opportunity for Ascott to expand its presence in Indonesia and meet the growing demand for quality accommodations from a diverse range of travellers, combining the convenience of a hotel with the freedom and flexibility of apartment living” says Mr Charles Lee Abbott, Ascott’s Regional General Manager for Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Mr Alex Buechi, Partner at Asia Green Real Estate, said: “It is our second property managed by Ascott, and we could not be more delighted with this continued partnership. Asia Green Real Estate is committed to providing exceptional living experiences to guests. Working with Ascott has proven the excellence in management, guided by their expertise in managing serviced residences and hotels both in Indonesia and worldwide.”

Mr Buechi added: “Sustainability has been in the company’s DNA Since its foundation in 2009. We have dedicated green building experts who analyse each project’s resource efficiency and help to develop environmentally, economically, and socially sound buildings. In Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta we applied several modern green building solutions including low e-coated laminated double glass, LED bulbs, and a highly efficient air condition system. The building also uses efficient water fixtures and less embodied energy in materials”. Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta obtained preliminary EDGE certification from the Green Building Council Indonesia with 39% energy savings, 35% water savings and 52% less embodied energy in materials.

Special opening rate from Rp819,000++ and 3x bonus ASR points for ASR members

In celebration of Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta’s opening, guests can enjoy a special opening offer starting from Rp819,000++ per night. The offer is valid until 30th September 2023. For more information and reservations, please follow the link here.

Members of Ascott’s loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) can receive 3x ASR points for a stay at Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta until 30th September 2023. Registration for ASR membership is complimentary. The ASR membership comprises Classic, Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers. With every tier upgrade, members will receive more benefits such as bonus points, complimentary room upgrades, airport transfers, as well as early check-ins and late check-outs. To sign up for a complimentary membership please follow the link here.