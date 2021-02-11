Children Over 5 Require Negative COVID-19 Tests

President Director of Angkasa Pura II Muhammad Awaluddin had been ensuring that the company is implementing the latest flight requirements in collaboration with other stakeholders at the airport as of 9th February 2021.

One of the conditions stipulated in the latest policy is that passengers over five years old are required to have a medical test document that shows a negative result of COVID-19.

The regulation refers to the circular letter of the Ministry of Transportation Number 19 of 2021, which regulates the Guidelines for the Implementation of Domestic Travel by Air Transportation during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In addition, the latest policy refers to the circular letter from the Ministry of Transportation Number 21 of 2021, which regulates the Guidelines for International Travel by Air Transportation during the COVID-19 Pandemic.