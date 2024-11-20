Swiss-Belhotel International Unveils the Biggest Deals of the Year

Swiss-Belhotel International, a leading global hospitality management group, is delighted to announce its annual Black Friday sale.

Swiss-Belhotel International offers a diverse range of accommodations to cater to every traveller’s needs, from bustling cityscapes to tranquil coastal retreats. Whether planning a romantic getaway, a family holiday, or a solo adventure, this Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to book your dream trip at unbeatable prices.

This year’s Black Friday sale is the group’s biggest yet, offering an incredible 50% discount on the Best Flexi Rate at participating hotels. This exclusive, one-day-only offer is valid on Friday, 29th of November 2024 (from 00:00 to 23:59 in respective time zones), giving travellers the chance to book stays in destinations across Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Kenya, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait. To secure your discounted stay, visit swiss-belhotel.com.

“Black Friday is the perfect time of year to snap up the best deals,” said Priyanka Kapoor, Group Director of Sales, Marketing, Branding, and Communication at Swiss-Belhotel International. “By participating in the world’s biggest shopping event, we’re offering our guests an incredible opportunity to save big on their dream holidays. With our diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts, there’s something for everyone. I encourage travellers to make the most of this exciting deal and explore new destinations.”

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, book your stay on 29th of November. Don’t miss the chance to explore the world and create unforgettable memories.

Elevate Your Stay with Swiss-Belexecutive

Swiss-Belexecutive (SBEC) is the group’s global loyalty programme, rewarding over 2.5 million members with instant benefits. SBEC aims to reach 5 million members by next year and offers a range of exclusive perks, including discounts starting at 20% on room rates, dining, and more.

As an SBEC member, there’s no need to collect points or wait for redemption — you’ll enjoy immediate rewards such as early check-in, late check-out, room upgrades, and other privileges.

Join SBEC today to unlock a world of benefits. To learn more or enrol, visit here.