Potato Head Bali Attains B Corporation Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Potato Head Bali proudly announces its achievement of B Corporation certification through the B Impact Assessment.

This recognition underscores the luxury resort’s unwavering dedication to social and environmental excellence, setting a new standard in the hospitality industry.

Desa Potato Head Bali has emerged as a trailblazer, transcending conventional norms by integrating sustainability into every facet of its operations. The resort’s commitment to a strict no single-use plastic policy and cutting-edge seawater purification technology reflects a pioneering approach to minimising its environmental footprint. Over the past seven years, the resort has achieved a remarkable 97 percent reduction in landfill waste, showcasing the brand’s steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship.

The attainment of B Corporation certification was the result of a rigorous and meticulous process, with every aspect of Potato Head’s operations scrutinised to ensure alignment with the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability. This distinction places Potato Head Bali among companies dedicated to balancing profit and purpose.

Potato Head Bali invites guests and stakeholders to explore the luxury resort’s unique approach to hospitality, where luxury seamlessly coexists with a deep commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

For more information, please visit seminyak.potatohead.co