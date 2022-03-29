Ronaldinho to Play Club Football in Indonesia

RANS Cilegon FC, an Indonesian club owned by Indonesian celebrity Raffi Ahmad, has kept his promise to invite Brazilian football player Ronaldinho to Indonesia.

The footballer has officially signed a contract with the football club.

This was revealed at The Extraordinary Story of Rans press conference held on Tuesday 29th March 2022.

After cutting a tumpeng or a celebratory cone of yellow rice used to commemorate the one year anniversary of RANS Cilegon, Ahmad and fellow club owner Rudy Salim announced a surprise by preparing a large box containing a picture of the Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.

The box was opened directly by Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Zainudin Amali and Football Association Indonesia (PSSI) General Chair Mochamad Iriawan and was witnessed by the ranks of RANS Cilegon FC as well as representatives of Persis Solo and Arema clubs, and Ahmad’s wife, and fellow Indonesian celebrity Nagita Slavina.

“I think the efforts of young people should be appreciated. Hopefully, football will see more passion and more people will be interested. Now, this will arouse the passion for football in the country, especially among young people who are passionate about football. Our football is getting better day by day,” said Amali.

According to Ahmad, Ronaldinho has prepared three videos, one of which is a greeting for the RANS Boss and also Rudy Salim.

“We will release one first, saying that he really knows me and Rudy Salim,” said Ahmad.

When Ronaldinho arrives in Indonesia, Ahmad said he will hold a special press conference for the world-class player.

After confirming promotion to the first league, RANS Cilegon FC has become the most aggressive club in recruiting players. This step is to make it easier to compete in the highest level of competition in Indonesian football.

However, Ronaldinho himself will not compete in League 1, but for the Trofeo Cup. After Ronaldinho’s recruitment is another internationally known football legend to strengthen RANS Cilegon FC but is still in the negotiation stage.

Also Read Top 10 Indonesian Football Scandals