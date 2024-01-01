Corporate Special: Elevate Your Team’s Iftar with Chāo Cháo’s Exclusive Ramadan Menu.

Chāo Cháo, your beloved food haven, is excited to introduce a special Ramadan experience. They’re unveiling a fantastic Ramadan Kareem buffet, available from March 10th to April 9th 2024. Join them in celebrating togetherness with this unique buffet, carefully crafted by the skilled chefs. Priced at Rp388k++, this feast guarantees a variety of flavours that perfectly capture the essence of Ramadan. This Ramadan, they invite families and friends to join them at the table for a shared experience. Their buffet, prepared with a mix of tradition and innovation, aims to create moments of joy and connection.

As part of the celebration, Chāo Cháo introduces delightful mocktails to add a refreshing touch to your Iftar. These handcrafted beverages, complementing the richness of our buffet, promise to enhance your dining experience.

Corporate Special Menu:

For all corporate patrons, Chāo Cháo is excited to offer a special Ramadan menu at an exclusive price for a minimum of 30 pax. Immerse your team in the festive spirit and enjoy a delightful Iftar together. Contact them for more details on this exclusive offer.

“Ramadan is a time for reflection, gratitude, and connection. At Chāo Cháo, we’ve poured our hearts into curating a special Ramadan Kareem buffet to make these moments even more cherished for our guests,” said Dylan Joon, Assistant General Manager.

Chāo Cháo encourages you to secure your spot early and join them for a soul-nourishing experience. To reserve your table and immerse yourself in the warmth of the Ramadan celebration, please visit chaochaojkt.com or give us a call at 08119628001

Chāo Cháo Jakarta