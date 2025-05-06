Tuesday, 6 May 2025

President Prabowo Subianto to Meet Bill Gates for Award Presentation on Nutritious Meals Programme

by Indonesia Expat
President Prabowo Subianto to Meet Bill Gates for Award Presentation on Nutritious Meals Programme. Image Source: Azura Labs

President Prabowo has revealed that Microsoft founder Bill Gates will meet him on Wednesday, the 7th of May 2025.

The upcoming meeting between the President and Bill Gates is purposely to present an award for the implementation of the Free Nutritious Meals programme. Prabowo made the announcement while delivering remarks at the Plenary Cabinet Meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, 5th of May.

During the meeting, President Prabowo noted that numerous world leaders and international figures, including Bill Gates, have expressed their intention to visit Indonesia and meet with him to discuss the Free Nutritious Meals programme.

“On the 7th of May, [a] world figure named Bill Gates will come here, asking to meet me for quite some time. He asked to meet, if I’m not mistaken, the letter was [sent by him] in November. He asked to meet, among other things, to express support and appreciation for our nutritious meals [programme],” said President Prabowo.

The programme is one of President Prabowo’s flagship initiatives. However, he acknowledged that the implementation of the Free Nutritious Meals programme has not yet reached its full target, which aims to serve 82.7 million Indonesians, including children and pregnant women.

“I feel very proud, but don’t praise us, we haven’t succeeded. We will succeed, God willing, in December 2025,” said the President.

Prabowo also admitted that he did not yet know what form the award from Bill Gates would take. Nevertheless, he emphasised that the Free Nutritious Meals programme would continue regardless of whether the government receives assistance or accolades.

“I don’t know what form it takes. I can only say that whether we are given assistance [or] not given assistance, given an award [or] not given an award, we [will continue] to carry this out because this is right and this is an investment in our children, and we must reduce poverty in our people,” concluded Prabowo.

