Aryaduta Bali is thrilled to introduce an unparalleled dining experience with the launch of the “All You Can Eat Dim Sum” promotion at the esteemed PAON Restaurant.
The culinary journey promises a tasty fusion of traditional and contemporary flavours, meticulously curated by Aryaduta Bali‘s culinary maestros. Buffet Highlights Include Steamed Dim Sum:
- Hakao
- Prawn Chicken Dumplings
- Chicken Claw
- Chicken and Prawn Gyoza
- Tofu Skin Spring Rolls
- Bachang Chicken
- Steamed Edamame
- Beef Ci Cong Fan
Fried Dim Sum:
- Crab Balls
- Egg and Spring Onion Dumplings
- Fried Guo Tie
Hot Soup & Porridge:
- Chicken and Corn Soup
- Chinese Congee
Sweet Delights:
- Onde Onde
- Bubur Cha Cha
- Kue Keranjang
- Longan Iced
- Longan
Sauce/Condiments:
- Sesame Sauce
- Chinese Chili Dipping Sauce
- XO Sauce
- Spicy Black Bean Sauce
- Plum Chili Dipping Sauce
- Sweet and Sour Sauce
This “All You Can Eat Dim Sum” will be available every Sunday in February and on the auspicious occasion of Chinese New Year’s Eve, Friday, 9th February 2024, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Enjoy an unlimited and uninterrupted 90 minutes to savour all the dishes for only Rp150,000 net per person.
For those seeking a more personalised dining experience, Aryaduta Bali is pleased to offer an enticing à la carte menu starting from Rp35,000 net per portion. Guests can explore a variety of flavours, catering to individual preferences and ensuring a tailored culinary experience.
“Each dim sum on our All You Can Eat menu is a testament to the art of precision, where the delicate balance of textures and flavours creates a symphony for the palate. From the silky perfection of Hakao to the crispy delight of Fried Guo Tie, Aryaduta Bali’s commitment to culinary excellence shines through in every bite, promising a journey of taste that transcends the ordinary, ensuring that every guest enjoys a delightful fusion of premium ingredients and exceptional value in every dish,” said RM Rendy Prapanca, General Manager – Aryaduta Bali.
Join Aryaduta Bali every Sunday in February and on Chinese New Year’s Eve for an unforgettable culinary adventure at PAON Restaurant. For reservations, please contact us via WhatsApp at (+62) 811-3960-8621 or by email at [email protected].