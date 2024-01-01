Aryaduta Bali is thrilled to introduce an unparalleled dining experience with the launch of the “All You Can Eat Dim Sum” promotion at the esteemed PAON Restaurant.

The culinary journey promises a tasty fusion of traditional and contemporary flavours, meticulously curated by Aryaduta Bali‘s culinary maestros. Buffet Highlights Include Steamed Dim Sum:

Hakao

Prawn Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Claw

Chicken and Prawn Gyoza

Tofu Skin Spring Rolls

Bachang Chicken

Steamed Edamame

Beef Ci Cong Fan

Fried Dim Sum:

Crab Balls

Egg and Spring Onion Dumplings

Fried Guo Tie

Hot Soup & Porridge:

Chicken and Corn Soup

Chinese Congee

Sweet Delights:

Onde Onde

Bubur Cha Cha

Kue Keranjang

Longan Iced

Longan

Sauce/Condiments:

Sesame Sauce

Chinese Chili Dipping Sauce

XO Sauce

Spicy Black Bean Sauce

Plum Chili Dipping Sauce

Sweet and Sour Sauce

This “All You Can Eat Dim Sum” will be available every Sunday in February and on the auspicious occasion of Chinese New Year’s Eve, Friday, 9th February 2024, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Enjoy an unlimited and uninterrupted 90 minutes to savour all the dishes for only Rp150,000 net per person.

For those seeking a more personalised dining experience, Aryaduta Bali is pleased to offer an enticing à la carte menu starting from Rp35,000 net per portion. Guests can explore a variety of flavours, catering to individual preferences and ensuring a tailored culinary experience.

“Each dim sum on our All You Can Eat menu is a testament to the art of precision, where the delicate balance of textures and flavours creates a symphony for the palate. From the silky perfection of Hakao to the crispy delight of Fried Guo Tie, Aryaduta Bali’s commitment to culinary excellence shines through in every bite, promising a journey of taste that transcends the ordinary, ensuring that every guest enjoys a delightful fusion of premium ingredients and exceptional value in every dish,” said RM Rendy Prapanca, General Manager – Aryaduta Bali.

Join Aryaduta Bali every Sunday in February and on Chinese New Year’s Eve for an unforgettable culinary adventure at PAON Restaurant. For reservations, please contact us via WhatsApp at (+62) 811-3960-8621 or by email at [email protected].