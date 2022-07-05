PPKM Level 2 Jabodetabek Conditions 

The Jabodetabek area will enter PPKM level 2 starting 5th July to 1st August 2022, in accordance with the extension of PPKM across Java and Bali.

This extended PPKM rule is contained in the Home Affairs Minister instruction number 33 of 2022 concerning the implementation of level 2 and level 1 Coronavirus disease restrictions (PPKM) in the Java and Bali regions.

The following are the conditions:

Education and employment

Implementation of learning in educational institutions can be done through limited face-to-face learning and/or distance learning.

Activities in the non-essential sector apply a maximum of 75 percent WFO for employees who have been vaccinated and are required to use the PeduliLindungi application.

Activities in the essential sector (finance and banking, capital markets, information and communication technology, non-quarantine handling hotels, export-oriented industries and their supporting businesses) can operate with a maximum capacity of 75 percent for community service staff and 50 percent for office administration service staff, plus it is mandatory to use the PeduliLindungi application.

Essential activities in the government sector can operate at 100 percent capacity for community service staff and 50 percent for office administration service staff and are required to use the PeduliLindungi application.

Construction activities for public infrastructure and private construction (construction sites and project sites) can operate at 100 percent by implementing stricter health protocols.

Shopping and the cinema

People’s markets that sell non-daily necessities can operate with a maximum capacity of 75 percent and operating hours can be until 10pm local time.

The activities of street vendors, grocery stores, voucher agents/outlets, barbershops, laundry, hawkers, small workshops, vehicle washes, and the like are allowed to open with strict health protocols until 10pm local time.

Activities in shopping malls or trade centres are open with a maximum capacity of 75 percent until 10pm local time.

Cinemas can operate with a maximum capacity of 75 percent.

Provisions for activities in shopping centres and in cinemas must show proof of vaccination for children under 12 years old and using the PeduliLindungi application with a Green status for all visitors and employees.

Dining out

Eating and drinking activities at food stalls, street vendors, hawker stalls, etc. are allowed to open until 10pm local time with a maximum of 75 percent visitors and a maximum meal time of 60 minutes.

Eating and drinking activities at restaurants and cafes with locations being in a building or open area either in a separate location or located in a shopping mall is allowed to open until 10pm local time with a maximum capacity of 75 percent, a maximum meal time of 60 minutes, and must use the PeduliLindungi application with a Green status.

Eating and drinking activities in restaurants and cafes with operating hours starting at night can operate with operating hours at 6pm-2am local time, with 75 percent capacity, maximum meal time of 60 minutes, and must use the PeduliLindungi application with a Green status.

Public spaces and activities