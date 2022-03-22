PPKM Java-Bali: Extended 4th April, No Level 4, Jakarta Level 2

PPKM in Java and Bali has been extended for two more weeks from 22nd March to 4th April 2022.

The condition of PPKM in Java and Bali this time has improved compared to the previous week because there are no regions with a level 4 status.

PPKM for Java and Bali was extended due to cases of COVID-19 transmission in some areas. The COVID-19 Handling Task Force noted that on Monday, 21st March, there were an additional 4,699 new cases of coronavirus infection. Thus, since the pandemic was announced in March 2020 up to 21st March 2022, there have been 5,967,182 cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia.

Reporting from the official website of the Cabinet Secretariat, Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian issued the instruction of the home affairs minister number 18 of 2022 concerning the enforcement of PPKM level 3, level 2, and level 1 in the Java and Bali regions.

Based on this ministerial regulation, there are no regencies or cities in Java or Bali that are under PPKM level 4. Current data shows there are 39 regencies or cities implementing level 3, 83 regencies or cities in level 2, and six regencies or cities in level 1.

The following are the regencies or cities under each level:

PPKM Level 3

Banten: Cilegon City, Pandeglang Regency, and Serang City.

West Java: Cirebon City, Bandung City, Tasikmalaya City, Cimahi City, Banjar City, West Bandung Regency, Bandung Regency, and Sumedang Regency.

Central Java: Wonosobo Regency, Wonogiri Regency, Temanggung Regency, Sukoharjo Regency, Sragen Regency, Purworejo Regency, Pemalang Regency, Magelang Regency, Surakarta City, Salatiga City, Magelang City, Klaten Regency, Karanganyar Regency, Banjarnegara Regency, Boyolali Regency, and Batang Regency.

Yogyakarta: Sleman Regency, Bantul Regency, Yogyakarta City, Kulonprogo Regency, and Gunungkidul Regency.

East Java: Lumajang Regency, Probolinggo City, Madiun City, Jombang Regency, Pamekasan Regency, Nganjuk Regency, and Bangkalan Regency.

PPKM Level 2

Jakarta

Banten: Tangerang City, Tangerang Regency, Serang Regency, Lebak Regency, and South Tangerang City.

West Java: Kuningan Regency, Sukabumi City, Bogor City, Bekasi City, Tasikmalaya Regency, Sukabumi Regency, Purwakarta Regency, Majalengka Regency, Depok City, Karawang Regency, Indramayu Regency, Cirebon Regency, Cianjur Regency, Ciamis Regency, Bogor Regency, Bekasi Regency, Subang Regency, and Garut Regency.

Central Java: Tegal Regency, Rembang Regency, Purbalingga Regency, Pati Regency, Kudus Regency, Tegal City, Semarang City, Pekalongan City, Kendal Regency, Kebumen Regency, Cilacap Regency, Banyumas Regency, Semarang Regency, Pekalongan Regency, Jepara Regency, Grobogan Regency , Brebes Regency, Blora Regency, and Demak Regency.

East Java: Tulungagung Regency, Trenggalek Regency, Situbondo Regency, Sidoarjo Regency, Ponorogo Regency, Pacitan Regency, Ngawi Regency, Magetan Regency, Madiun Regency, Malang City, Kediri City, Blitar City, Batu City, Kediri Regency, Bondowoso Regency, Blitar Regency, Banyuwangi Regency, Sumenep Regency, Sampang Regency, Probolinggo Regency, Pasuruan Regency, Malang Regency, Pasuruan City, Jember Regency, Gresik Regency, and Bojonegoro Regency.

Bali: Jembrana Regency, Bangli Regency, Karangasem Regency, Badung Regency, Gianyar Regency, Klungkung Regency, Tabanan Regency, Buleleng Regency, and Denpasar City.

PPKM Level 1

Pangandaran Regency

Surabaya City

Mojokerto City

Tuban Regency

Mojokerto Regency

Lamongan Regency

Jakarta’s Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria commented that Jakarta should be at level 1. This, he said, was considering the capital’s very high vaccination coverage apart from the daily decreasing number of cases.

“I agree (it should have been PPKM level 1), let’s just wait, hopefully, it will be level 1 soon,” said Patria to the media crew at the Jakarta City Hall on Tuesday 22nd March.

However, according to him, the Task Force and the Central Government do not see Jakarta as a single territory. He alluded to Jakarta as part of the agglomeration therefore the capital’s status remains.

“Around Jakarta is also calculated because it cannot be separated from Depok, Bogor, Tangerang, Bekasi,” he said.