PCR Test Prices Forced to Drop by Government Regulations

The instruction from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to reduce the price of COVID-19 PCR tests to Rp300,000 took effect from 27th October.

Director-General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health Abdul Kadir said that the costs involved in a PCR test include service components, consumable components, overheads, and other adjusted costs.

“We agreed to reduce the PCR test price to Rp275,000 for Java and Bali and Rp300,000 for outside Java and Bali,” he said at the Latest Pricing Press Conference on PCR on Wednesday 27th October.

Abdul Kadir added that the results of the examination must be made available within 24 hours of the PCR test being carried out.

In August 2021, the Health Ministry lowered the PCR test price from Rp900,000 to a maximum of Rp495,000 for Java and Bali and Rp525,000 for outside Java and Bali.