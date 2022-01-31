COVID-19 Cases Soar, Bali’s International Border Opening 4th February

In the midst of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, the government has decided to reopen Bali’s international border for foreign tourists to Bali starting 4th February 2022.

The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment as well as the Coordinator for Handling PPKM for the Java and Bali Regions, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said, the reason for the opening of the international border in Bali is to advance the Balinese economy.

“However, we will continue to open in stages,” he said at the PPKM press conference in Jakarta on Monday 31st January.

Pandjaitan added that the opening of the international border in Bali is intended for foreign travellers and non-Indonesian migrant workers.

“In addition to quarantine regulations, we will continue to follow the existing circular,” he said.

Currently, Bali provides two additional options for international travellers to quarantine, namely bubble quarantine at five hotels first with 447 rooms and six ships that have been certified CHSE by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry. Despite opening Bali’s international border, the government still reminds the public to adhere to health protocols as a fundamental step to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I love Indonesian people. The pandemic that has occurred in recent years has reminded us to care for others. A disease suffered by one person will become a disease for all. Personal solutions will never be a solution, collective solutions are the only way,” expressed Pandjaitan.

Previously, Bali was planned to receive foreign tourists again in October 2021 via air and sea. However, at that time, the presence of the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 cases made the government decide not to open the international entrance.

Also Read Quarantine on Arrival Reduced to Five Days