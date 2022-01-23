The Dharmawangsa Jakarta Welcomes the Year of the Tiger

Celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Tiger, the symbol of strength, courage, and confidence with an exceptional stay and tantalising culinary creations inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia only at The Dharmawangsa Jakarta.

On Tuesday 1st February, Executive Chef Tony Saputra prepares an impressive brunch at Jakarta Restaurant and The Courtyard. Guests are invited to discover classic Lunar New Year dishes such as yusheng, dim sum, Szechuan fried fragrant crispy duck, Nian Gao, and fortune cookies alongside the lavish spread of authentic Indonesian favourites and delectable international offerings.

Indulge in a variety of appetizers, caviar, seafood bar, barbeque and carvings live station, foie gras, selection of cheeses, nasi liwet, noodles, pasta, pizza and mouth-watering desserts. The festive dining experience will be accompanied by an energetic lion dance performance.

The Lunar New Year brunch is available from 11:30 am until 3 pm priced at Rp888,000++ per person, inclusive of a glass of sangria or negroni, free flow of juices, soft drinks and Chinese tea.

Unwind in the serene setting and spacious accommodation with a private balcony during the Lunar New Year and enjoy the exclusive offer starting from Rp3,390,000 nett per night in the Executive Room, inclusive of breakfast by the poolside and an option of lunch or dinner at Jakarta and The Courtyard or light bites picnic by the poolside for up to two people. The Cityscape offer is available until the end of March 2022.

Please contact +628111025999 for enquiries and reservations.