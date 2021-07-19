New Travel Restrictions during Eid al-Adha 2021 Holiday

The COVID-19 Handling Task Force has released a list of travellers who are allowed to make emergency trips during the Eid al-Adha 1442 Hijri holiday, which covers 18-25th July 2021.

It is stated in circular No. 15 of 2021 concerning restrictions on community mobility, restrictions on religious activities and traditions during Eid al-Adha during the COVID-19 pandemic, signed by the Head of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Ganip Warsito on Saturday 17th July.

In the circular, point G states that all forms of travel outside the region where a person is currently being temporarily restricted come with a small number of exceptions.

The first exception is for travellers whose activities are needed to work in essential and critical sectors. The essential sectors are listed as:

Health sector

Public security and order

Disaster management

Energy

Logistics, transportation, and distribution

Food and beverages and their supporting facilities including livestock

Fertilizers and petrochemicals

Cement and building materials

National vital object

National strategic projects

Construction of public infrastructure

Basic utilities, i.e. electricity, water, and waste management

The second exception is for those with urgent needs such as critically ill patients, pregnant women with a maximum of one companion, maternity interests with a maximum of two companions, and non-COVID-19 funeral carriers with a maximum of five people.

Travellers who fall into these exceptions must show a STRP or Worker Registration Certificate that workers can access from the leadership in the employment agency or the community from the local government.

For inter-regional travel, the provisions for negative COVID-19 results are still the same, namely a mandatory PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours prior for air transportation modes and a PCR or rapid antigen taken a maximum of 48 hours prior for other modes of transportation, except in agglomeration areas.

In addition, for travel from and to the islands of Java and Bali, travellers must show a certificate of the first dose of vaccine which is still valid, except for logistics vehicles and travellers in the urgent category. Moreover, travellers under the age of 18 are temporarily restricted.

The Task Force will also close tourist attractions throughout Java and Bali as well as tighten PPKM areas. Meanwhile, other areas that are not included in the restrictions can continue to operate with a maximum capacity of 25 percent while implementing strict health protocols.

This year’s Eid al-Adha falls on 20th July. Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas previously appealed to the public not to return to their hometowns for the holiday.