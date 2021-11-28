Omicron: International Arrivals to Quarantine for Seven Days

The government has decided to increase the quarantine time for foreigners and Indonesian citizens who enter Indonesia to seven days, up from the previous three.

The move is a further attempt to prevent the spread of the omicron variant.

According to Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in an online press conference on Sunday 28th November, this policy will be implemented from Monday 29th November 2021 at 00:01, in response to the emergence of the omicron variant.

The government will also increase the quarantine time for foreigners and Indonesian citizens from abroad outside the countries listed in point A to seven days from the previous three days,” said Luhut.

The countries that the minister refers to as “point A” are:

South Africa

Botswana

Namibia

Zimbabwe

Lesotho

Mozambique

Malawi

Angola

Zambia

Hong Kong

“The entry ban on foreigners who have a history of travelling within the past 14 days to South African countries, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini, Malawi, Angola, and Zambia, plus Hong Kong takes effect on Monday 29th November too,” said Luhut.

Another new policy is that Indonesian citizens who enter Indonesia and have been in these countries will be required to quarantine for 14 days.