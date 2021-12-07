No Blanket PPKM Level 3 for Christmas and New Year

The government has cancelled PPKM level 3 for all regions of Indonesia during the 2021 year-end holidays.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said the government decided to make a more balanced policy by not treating all regions of Indonesia the same way in the run-up to Christmas and New Year.

Previously, the government had announced it would apply PPKM level 3 from 24th December 2021 to 2nd January 2022.

“The implementation of PPKM during Christmas and New Year will continue to follow the assessment of the pandemic situation according to what is currently in effect, but with some tightening,” he stressed.

Luhut explained that the considerations for making this latest decision were based on the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia, which showed significant improvements.

“Indonesia has so far managed to reduce the daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to below 400,” added Luhut.

Active cases and the number of patients hospitalised is also showing a downward trend of late. Improvements in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic can also be seen in the reductions of PPKM levels for cities and districts across Java and Bali.

Based on the assessment as of 4th December, the number of regencies and cities remaining at level 3 is only 9.4 percent of the total regencies and cities in Java and Bali, a total of 12 regencies and cities.

The decision to cancel the blanket implementation of PPKM level 3 at Christmas and New Year is also based on vaccination rates. Across Java and Bali, the rate of first dose vaccination has reached 76 percent and second doses is at 56 percent.

Vaccination for the elderly is also growing, reaching 64 and 42 percent, respectively, for the first and second doses in Java and Bali.

“For comparison, no Indonesian people had been vaccinated during the Christmas and New Year period last year. The results of the sero-survey also show that Indonesians already have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies,” said Luhut.

Furthermore, Luhut explained, the conditions for long-distance domestic travel are a complete vaccination course and negative antigen results a maximum of 24 hours before departure.

Adults who have not been fully vaccinated or cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons are not allowed to travel long distances.

Second, children can travel, but on the condition that they present a PCR which is valid for 72 hours for air travel or 24 hours for antigen tests for land or sea travel. Third, the government has also implemented a ban on all types of New Year’s celebrations in hotels, shopping centres, tourist attractions, and other crowded public places.

Meanwhile, the operation of shopping centres, restaurants, cinemas, and tourist attractions are only allowed with a maximum capacity of 75 percent and only for people with the green category – fully vaccinated – in the PeduliLindungi application.

“As for social and cultural events, the maximum number of people allowed is 50 people. The discipline of using PeduliLindungi must be enforced,” explained Luhut.

“Detailed changes will be outlined in the revised domestic instructions (Inmendagri) and circulars related to Christmas and New Year.”