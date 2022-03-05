Visa on Arrival and Quarantine-Free Travel to Bali to Begin

Overseas travellers from several countries entering Indonesia through airports and ports in Bali are no longer required to quarantine and are allowed to use Visa On Arrival (VoA), Starting 7th March 2022

The government has also abolished the requirement for a sponsor or guarantor to apply for a tourist E-Visa. However, no official circular has been published by authorities as this news was being published.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koser revealed that the decision was taken in a coordination meeting held on 4th March 2022, which was attended by the Ministers of Communications, Health, Tourism and Creative Economy, Transportation, Law and Human Rights, and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Head of the COVID-19 Task Force, coordinator and members a team of experts from the COVID-19 task force, Bali’s Governor, and other officials in Bali.

“According to the direction of the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Bali is committed to accelerating the booster vaccine with a minimum target of 30 percent, which is planned to be achieved by 7th March,” said the governor, reported by Bisnis.com.

Koster asserted that even though the quarantine policy was removed and overseas travellers will be allowed to use VOA again, the requirements to maintain the health protocols were still in place.

Conditions of no quarantine and VoA

The meeting’s decision, which is stated in a report letter, states the health requirements that must be met by the overseas travellers are the following:

Must be fully vaccinated or have received a booster

Have a negative PCR test result before departure

Proof of payment of hotel bookings for a minimum of four days in Bali

Have health insurance that guarantees COVID-19 treatment according to the provisions

Undergo another PCR test at the arrival gate of Bali

Travellers with negative results may explore the Island of the Gods, whereas those with positive results are required to undergo isolation at the hotel and take another PCR test on the third day

Negative PCR test results on the third day mean the travellers can continue their travels on the fourth day

Elderly overseas travellers who are tested positive and have comorbidities will be immediately hospitalised

Only applicable to 23 countries

The following countries can take advantage of the new rules, once the government completes the documentation:

Australia The United States of America The United Kingdom Germany The Netherlands France Qatar Japan South Korea Canada Italy New Zealand Turkey United Arab Emirates Malaysia Thailand Singapore Brunei Darussalam Vietnam Laos Myanmar Cambodia Philippines

