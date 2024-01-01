Resorts World One First to Homeport in Jakarta, Indonesia

Resorts World Cruises is thrilled to mark a significant achievement by becoming the premier international cruise line to establish a homeport in Jakarta, Indonesia.

From June 16th to July 1st, 2024, coinciding with the local school holiday, we are delighted to offer four round-trip 6-day/5-night cruises departing from Jakarta to the dynamic cities of Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang). Cruise fares commence from IDR 10 million per guest for twin sharing accommodations, subject to availability, with the added benefit of a complimentary third and fourth passenger in the same cabin.

“As an international cruise line that is homegrown in Asia, Resorts World Cruises is excited and proud to pioneer the first-ever homeport deployment in Indonesia. Indonesians are familiar with the Resorts World Cruises brand sailing out of Singapore and now they can sail with a round-trip cruise from Jakarta to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur on the Resorts World One,”

said Mr. Michael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises. “We would also like to express our sincere thanks to the local government, authorities and our travel partners for their support in helping us realise this dream of ours to cruise from Indonesia. We look forward to developing the country’s and regional cruise tourism industry together,” he added.

Vacationers can embark Resorts World One from the port of Tanjung Priok in Jakarta with the maiden voyage on 16 June 2024 (Sunday) followed by departures on 21 June (Friday), 26 June (Wednesday) and 1 July (Monday).

The 6 Day / 5 Night cruise itineraries are specially designed to provide vacationers from Indonesia with a perfect blend of holiday experience of visiting two countries, Singapore and Malaysia. Guests will also have ample time to relax, discover the ship itself and enjoy a variety of Muslim-friendly cuisine, including authentic and popular Malaysian and Singaporean cuisine, as well as a wide spread of international selection during the days at sea.

Catch a glimpse of Singapore’s most majestic icon, the Merlion.

As one of the top destinations for many Indonesians, Singapore remain a popular tourist hotspot and shopping haven, featuring top international retail brands and all things local. Discover the city’s amazing skyscrapers and iconic landmarks such as the majestic Merlion; visit the famous Gardens by the Bay, featuring over 1.5 million plants from around the world in the iconic Flower Dome, Cloud Forest and Supertree Observatory; exciting recreational and leisure activities, including international theme parks, arts and culture, as well as its famous international cuisine from hawker stalls to Michelin awarded restaurants.

The captivating skyline and attractions of Kuala Lumpur

From the modern city of Singapore, explore Kuala Lumpur – a multicultural melting pot of cultures, contrasting modern and old architectures, untouched nature, rich traditions, popular cuisine and street food. Check out the world’s tallest twin towers; or the newly launched TRX landmark building that is the new social heart of Malaysia; visit the ancient limestones of Batu Caves that features a beautiful Hindu temple; shop at the famous Central Market – a hub for Malaysian culture, arts and craft; or go on a street food hunt for some of the best local delicacies that is truly unique to the country and so much more!

Cruising offers a new, unique and convenient experience, as vacationers can visit multiple destinations in a single holiday without the hassle on packing and unpacking at each destination.

Cruise fares are also inclusive of complimentary dining at selected onboard venues with Muslim-friendly cuisines and offerings, as well as free access to LIVE international stage shows and entertainment, as well as usage of recreational activities. Within your cruise package, guests may choose a variety of accommodations from Interior Staterooms to Oceanview, Balcony staterooms and the luxury suites, “The Palace” – ‘a luxury ship-within-a ship’ private all-suite enclave with exclusive restaurant, sundeck, gym and other facilities, including its own 24-hour European style butler service.

With the 6 Day / 5 Night cruises, guests will also get to enjoy the ship’s onboard offerings, as the Resorts World One is truly ‘A Resort Cruising at Sea’. Discover international and authentic Asian cuisines and beverages across 18 restaurants and bars; a Roman themed Parthenon Pool with a Caesar’s Slide and Jacuzzis, fun virtual games; onboard duty-free shopping with a wide selection of brands and products; rejuvenating spas; enrichment workshops; movie nights at sea and more.

Resorts World One Jakarta Departures on 16, 21, 26 June and 1 July 2024 Day Port Arrival Departure Day 1 Jakarta (Tanjong Priok) – 9pm Day 2 Cruising at Sea – – Day 3 Singapore 10am 7pm Day 4 Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang) 8am 6pm Day 5 Cruising at Sea – – Day 6 Jakarta (Tanjong Priok) 1pm

For more information or bookings, please visit: