Makassar Police: Drive and Electric Bike and Face Prison

Makassar City Police in South Sulawesi has confirmed the prohibition of the use of battery-powered electric bicycles on the road with the threat of a year in prison for breaking the rule.

Head of Makassar Traffic Police Assistant Commissioner of Police Zulanda explained that the types of motorised vehicles that may be used are regulated in law number 22 of 2009.

“In articles 48 to 56, stipulates that vehicles using motorbikes must have technical requirements and are roadworthy, with a series of tests carried out by the government. If you pass, a type test pass will be issued, after which you will only be registered at the one roof system (Samsat),” he said on Wednesday 13th July 2022.

Zulanda explained that the law also regulates penalties for users of motorised vehicles that do not comply.

“The criminal threat is in article 277, for assembling and modifying a vehicle that uses a motorbike that does not meet the type test, with a prison sentence of one year or a fine of Rp24 million,” said Zulanda.

Sellers of electric bicycles can also be penalised, as regulated in article 55 and/or article 56 of the criminal code.

So far the police are still in the stage of appealing to sellers and users of battery-powered electric bicycles. The police appealed to no longer sell or use these types of bicycles on the road.

“If the appeal and socialisation are not heeded, strict action will be taken against the violators and criminal perpetrators,” he added.