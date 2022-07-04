Komodo National Park Sets Conservation Fee From 1st August

The fees for entering the Komodo National Park area, in East Nusa Tenggara will be Rp15 million per four people per year for tourists, according to the management of the Komodo National Park.

The fee is planned to be implemented starting from 1st of August.

Fees will be applied equally to all visitors. This step refers to the results of the Ecosystem-Based Carrying Capacity study conducted by experts at Komodo National Park.

According to the Coordinator of the Program for Strengthening the Functions of the Komodo National Park, Carolina Noge, Komodo National Park is not just a tourist destination but also a conservation area. The park’s management cannot be seen as the same as other tourist destinations.

“The conservation fee of Rp15 million for four people also includes the entrance fee. So, if tourists visit Komodo National Park in the same year, there is no need to pay the entrance ticket again,” she said.

The team’s study showed that the value of ecosystem services has been lost due to the surge in tourist visits in recent years and expectations for the next few years. For this reason, apart from applying a contribution fee, visitors will also be limited to 200,000 per year.

“Backpackers or luxury tourists both generate waste, reduce the limited availability of clean water, reduce oxygen, increase pollution, and the heat generated by the body has an impact on the behaviour of Komodo dragons, not to mention the need for additional security and patrols. Whoever will make a visit, there is still value for the service lost ecosystems. That’s why, for visiting tourists, we charge a contribution fee for conservation,” explained Carolina.