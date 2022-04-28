Visa-Free Special Visits and Visit Visa on Arrival for Tourism Requirements April 2022

Acting Director-General of Immigration at the Law and Human Rights Ministry, Widodo Ekatjahjana, has released a new circular regarding supporting sustainable tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, effective from 27th April 2022.

As stated in the circular number IMI-0584.GR.01.01 YEAR 2022, immigration is optimising its function as a facilitator of community welfare development and supporting government policies to broadly reopen the tourism sector with the concept of sustainable tourism, targeted to foreigners from certain countries.

Entry points in Indonesia

The following are entry ports for foreigners to be granted visa-free special visits for tourism and visit visa on arrival (VoA) for tourism via air, sea, and land:

Airport Immigration Checkpoints

Hang Nadim in the Riau Archipelago Hasanuddin in South Sulawesi Juanda in East Java Kualanamu in North Sumatra Ngurah Rai in Bali Sam Ratulangi in North Sulawesi Soekarno Hatta in DKI Jakarta Yogyakarta Airport in Yogyakarta Zainuddin Abdul Majid in West Nusa Tenggara

Seaport Immigration Checkpoints

Benoa in Bali Bandar Bentan Telani Lagoi in the Riau Islands Bandar Seri Udana Lobam in the Riau Islands Batam Center in the Riau Islands Citra Tri Tunas in the Riau Islands Dumai in Riau Teluk Senimba Marina in the Riau Islands Nongsa Maritime Terminal in the Riau Islands Sekupang in the Riau Islands Sri Bintan Temple in the Riau Islands Tanjung Balai Karimun in the Riau Islands,

Cross-border Post Immigration Checkpoints

Aruk in West Kalimantan Entikong in West Kalimantan Mota’in in East Nusa Tenggara Tunon Taka in North Kalimantan

List of Countries

Previously, 43 countries were able to receive visit visas on special arrival for tourism. This circular added 17 new countries.

Below is the complete list:

(1) South Africa

(2) United States of America

(3) Saudi Arabia

(4) Argentina

(5) Australia

(6) Austria

(7) The Netherlands

(8) Belgium

(9) Brazil

(10) Brunei Darussalam

(11) Bulgaria

(12) Czech

(13) Denmark

(14) Estonian

(15) Philippines

(16) Finland

(17) Hong Kong

(18) Hungary

(19) India

(20) The UK

(21) Ireland

(22) Italy

(23) Japan

(24) Germany

(25) Cambodia

(26) Canada

(27) South Korea

(28) Croatia

(29) Laos

(30) Latvian

(31) Lithuania

(32) Luxembourg

(33) Malaysia

(34) Malta

(35) Mexico

(36) Myanmar

(37) Norway

(38) France

(39) Poland

(40) Portugal

(41) Qatar

(42) Romania

(43) New Zealand

(44) Seychelles

(45) Singapore

(46) Cyprus

(47) Slovakia

(48) Slovenia

(49) Spain

(50) Sweden

(51) Switzerland

(52) Taiwan

(53) Thailand

(54) Timor Leste

(55) China

(56) Tunisia

(57) Turkey

(58) United Arab Emirates

(59) Vietnam

(60) Greece

Requirements

Foreigners need to have several documents to obtain this visa type, including:

A passport, including:

(a) Diplomatic passport

(b) Service passport

(c) Ordinary or general passport

Which is valid and still valid for at least six months.

A return ticket or a pass to continue the journey to another country. Proof of payment of PNBP worth Rp500,000 for a visit visa upon arrival, in the case of applying for a Visit Visa on Special Arrival for Tourism. Proof of insurance ownership in an insurance company with an Indonesian legal entity which includes health financing as long as the foreigner is in Indonesia.

Foreigners holding free travel visas and special tourist visit visas on arrival cannot apply for a new stay permit, they must leave Indonesia through any immigration checkpoint.

Entry signs in granting a special visit visa on arrival for tourism refer to the entry sign and stay permit holder of a visit visa upon arrival is valid as a visit stay permit with a maximum period of 30 days. This can be extended for a maximum of one time for a period of 30 days at the Immigration Office whose working area includes the residence of a foreigner and cannot be transferred.