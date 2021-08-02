Jokowi: PPKM Level 4 Extended to 9th August

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has announced that PPKM level 4 is extended from 3rd to 9th August 2021.

In the announcement, Jokowi firstly expressed his highest appreciation to the health workers, doctors, and nurses who are at the forefront of saving lives from COVID-19. He also expressed his gratitude to everyone for their understanding and support for the implementation of community activity policies.

He continued to point out that PPKM level 4, which was initially implemented from 26th July to 2nd August, has brought good results on a national scale, compared to the previous restrictions in terms of daily confirmed cases, active case rates, recovery rate, and BOR percentages.

“Therefore, taking into account several indicators of cases this week, the government has decided to continue PPKM level 4 from 3rd to 9th August 2021 in several districts and cities with adjustments to community mobility according to the conditions of each region,” said Jokowi on the Presidential Secretariat YouTube channel, on Monday 2nd August.

Jokowi stated that both the people and the government have the same choice, namely between facing the threat of risk to life due to COVID-19 and facing the economic threat of losing livelihoods and jobs. Therefore, Jokowi continued, brakes must be applied dynamically according to the spread of COVID-19 in the last few days.

“We cannot do the same policy for a long duration. We must determine the degree of restriction on people’s mobility according to data in the last days so that our choices are right for both health and the economy,” he explained.

The government’s policy in handling COVID-19 will rest on three main pillars: the speed of vaccination, especially in areas that are centres of economic activity and mobility; the mass application of the 3Ms (washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining distance) in all areas of society; and mass testing, tracing, isolation, and treatment activities, including maintaining BOR (bed occupancy rates) and adding centralised isolation locations, as well as ensuring the availability of drugs and the oxygen supply.

Although there have been improvements, the development of COVID-19 cases is still very dynamic and fluctuating. The president once again reminded everyone to stay vigilant in their efforts to control viral transmission.

SOURCE: Presidential Secretariat YouTube