Jakarta’s Odd-Even Policy Expanding to Tangerang Due to Air Pollution

The odd-even policy will be expanded to the Greater Tangerang area, Banten, with the hope of reducing air pollution levels.

Acting Governor of Banten, Al Muktabar, stated that this decision follows the outcomes of a meeting focused on improving air quality in the Jabodetabek area. The meeting was presided over by President Joko Widodo at the State Palace on Monday, 28th August 2023.

Muktabar explained that South Tangerang City, Tangerang City, and Tangerang Regency would implement an odd-even policy, especially on roads leading to Greater Jakarta.

“The odd-even policy is one of the measures that can help reduce the exhaust emissions from motorised vehicles, which are at an extraordinary level,” he continued.

Muktabar also urged industries in Banten, particularly in Tangerang Raya, to install scrubbers or exhaust gas control devices on their chimneys to mitigate existing pollution.

He added that the Ministry of Environment and Forestry would later conduct direct inspections of industrial players in the area to ensure that pollution could be adequately controlled.

“Data from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry indicates that the Tangerang area has approximately seven industries that need to be inspected and encouraged to adopt scrubbers,” he concluded.