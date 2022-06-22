Jakarta’s 495th Anniversary Series of Events

Jakarta’s 495th Anniversary falls on this Wednesday 22nd June 2022, when a series of events will be held.

Jakarta Regional Secretary Marullah Matali said that the commemoration of the capital’s birthday will be carried out starting with a pilgrimage ceremony at the Taman Makam Pahlawan to a concert at Tamar Ismail Marzuki (TIM).

Here are the details of the series of events for the 495th Anniversary of Jakarta starting on 22nd June.

22nd June

– Jakarta City 495th Anniversary Ceremony

The ceremony will be held at the National Monument (Monas) area at 7am local Jakarta time until it is finished, with in-person attendance and online viewing through the Jakarta Provincial Government’s YouTube channel.

“Friends, have the opportunity to take part in the Jakarta City 495th Anniversary Celebration Ceremony which will be held on Wednesday 22nd June 2022 at Monas and attended by the Governor of DKI Jakarta @aniesbaswedan,” explained the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government through their Instagram account @dkijakarta.

However, Jakarta residents who wish to take part in this ceremony need to register at bit.ly/UpacaraJakartaHajatanke-495. The provincial government is only providing a quota of 90 people to take part in the virtual ceremony via Zoom.

“The first 10 registrants will take part in a ceremony with the Governor of DKI Jakarta at Monas,” explained the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government.

– Plenary Session of the Jakarta People’s Representative Council

This plenary session will be attended by Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and his staff to stay in touch with members of the Jakarta People’s Representative Council. The event will take place in the Plenary Meeting Room of the People’s Representative Council building.

– Working Meeting for the Governors of Jabodetabekjur

This is a working meeting as well as a relationship between the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government and regional heads from cities around the capital city, including Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, Bekasi, and Cianjur (Jabodetabekjur).

– 495th Jakarta Celebration Reception Night

This event will also be attended by Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan at the Balairung, City Hall of the Jakarta Provincial Government.

23rd to 25th ​​June

– Health Centre Expo 2022

This event, as well as a free service to the community, is provided at the Bidakara Pancoran Hotel.

– Launching of Mobile Learning Applications online

25th June

– The 495th Jakarta Celebration Peak Night and the Jakarta Award

The event will be held at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS). At this event, there will be performances from a number of Indonesian artists, such as Niki, Rich Brian, Raisa, Isyana, Gamaliel, Rizky Febian, and Marion Jola.

26th June

– Bazaar

A bazaar of various MSME products will be held on the sidelines of the Sudirman-Thamrin Car Free Day (CFD) event.

9th June – 17th July

– Jakarta Fair

As usual, the Jakarta Fair or Pekan Raya Jakarta (PRJ) will enliven the celebration of the anniversary of Jakarta. This event is a bazaar attended by 76 MSMEs at JIExpo Kemayoran.

There are various kinds of exhibitions, ranging from original Betawi dishes to national cuisine, clothes, and a replica of a Formula E car. Entrance ticket prices start from Rp30,000 to Rp100,000 per person.