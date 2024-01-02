Ocean Beach Resort & SPA Joins ASTON Collection Hotels under Archipelago International

Ocean Beach Resort & SPA, the distinguished five-star hotel located on the sand dunes beach, is delighted to announce its integration into the ASTON Collection Hotels starting on 1st January 2024, as part of the renowned Archipelago International—the largest hotel operator in Southeast Asia.

Ocean Beach Resort & SPA stands out as a superior deluxe property, offering a unique blend of tropical early 20th-century style, featuring wooden roofs and elegant wooden floors. Nestled on the beach, just two kilometres north of Malindi Town, this oasis is adjacent to the Malindi Golf and Country Club, making it a prime destination for those seeking an unparalleled experience on the pearl of the Kenyan Coast.

The hotel features 20 rooms and 15 suites meticulously decorated with handcrafted furnishings and artwork, showcasing early 20th-century tropical charm. Each room is equipped with specially commissioned wooden king-size beds fitted with flame-resistant, hypoallergenic Simmons mattresses, and Rivolta Carmignani linens.

Ocean Beach Resort & SPA offers an exquisite dining experience with two restaurants, presenting a fusion of local flavours and international cuisine. From the beachfront restaurant, Dunes, with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean, to the chef-inspired fusion menu at Victoria Restaurant, guests can indulge in a diverse culinary journey.

“Ocean Beach Resort & SPA represents a pinnacle in the art of hospitality, where every detail is a brushstroke on the canvas of luxury. The integration of this exquisite property into the ASTON Collection Hotels is a testament to our dedication to curating unique and immersive experiences for our guests. We envision Ocean Beach Resort & SPA as more than a destination; it’s a haven where luxury meets the gentle caress of the Kenyan Coast. As we welcome this gem into our collection, we invite our guests to embark on a journey that transcends the ordinary,” said John Flood, CEO of Archipelago International.

Nestled on the pristine sand dunes beach, Ocean Beach Resort & SPA isn’t just a destination for luxurious getaways; it’s a canvas for life’s most cherished celebrations. From weddings that paint the canvas with love to corporate meetings that sketch productivity and spa retreats that colour relaxation, our resort seamlessly weaves together a tapestry of services to make every moment special.

Weddings & Honeymoon – Exchange vows seamlessly in enchanting settings, from sunset beach weddings to chic ballroom affairs. Customised services ensure magic in every detail.

Meetings & Conferences – Seamlessly productive gatherings unfold in our flexible spaces, complemented by creative catering. Perfect for corporate conferences, team retreats, and cutting-edge conventions.

Ocean Spa – Indulge in pure relaxation with speciality treatments seamlessly blending ancient traditions and modern technology. Tailor your spa vacation for a seamless wellness retreat.

“Ocean Beach Resort & SPA embodies our commitment to redefining the boundaries of luxury travel. The fusion of tropical elegance, attention to detail, and the serene coastal backdrop creates a truly unparalleled ambience. This partnership is not just about adding another property; it’s about expanding the horizons of our guests’ expectations. As we invite travellers to experience Ocean Beach Resort & SPA, we promise a narrative of opulence, culinary delight, and curated excursions that harmonise seamlessly with the rich history and natural wonders of the Kenyan Coast,” added Flood.

Ocean Beach Resort & SPA provides an array of exciting excursions, including safaris to Tsavo East and West, Masai Mara, and Amboseli. Guests can explore Hell’s Kitchen, Mambrui Town, Gede Ruins, Watamu Marine Parks, Vasco Da Gama Pillar, and the Malindi Museum, experiencing the rich history and natural wonders of the region.

For more information, visit www.archipelagointernational.com and follow @archipelagointernational on Instagram.