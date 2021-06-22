Indonesia’s COVID-19 Cases Hit Two Million

Two Million Covid-19 Cases

COVID-19 case in Indonesia hit the two million mark on Monday 21st June, with 14,536 new infections recorded. This the highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin previously said that, based on empirical experience in each previous long holiday, usually the increase in COVID-19 cases would peak in about five to seven weeks.

“The president gave an affirmation related to the operation and the field related to the implementation of micro PPKM,” commented Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

Referring to data from the Committee for Handling COVID-19 and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN), the active case rate as of 20th June 20 reached 7.17 percent, higher than the global figure of 6.45 percent.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate for is COVID-19 in Indonesia stands at 90.08 percent, lower than the global rate of 91.38 percent.

The increase in active cases has affected the national bed occupancy ratio (BOR), which is currently 64 percent of intensive care isolation beds currently in use. There are five provinces with a BOR of 70 percent or more, namely DKI Jakarta (86 percent), West Java (84 percent), Central Java (82 percent), Banten (80 percent), and Yogyakarta (79 percent).