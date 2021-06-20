National Holidays and Joint Leave for 2021 Changed

The Indonesian government has once again revised the 2021 national holidays and joint leave due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revisions are in the form of a joint decree from three ministers and amends three holidays and leave periods.

“This policy is in accordance with the president’s direction to anticipate the COVID-19 outbreak so that there will be a review of holidays and joint leave,” said Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy.

First, the Islamic New Year holiday of 1443 Hijri, which falls on Tuesday 10th August, has been shifted to Wednesday 11th August. Second, Prophet Muhammad SAW’s birthday, or Maulid Nabi, which was originally on Tuesday 19th October now falls on Wednesday 20th October.

Finally, the 2021 Christmas joint leave on Friday 24th December will be cancelled. “However, there will still be one day off on Christmas Day, 25th December,” continued Muhadjir.

Muhadjir also asked the public to understand the change in this holiday policy is to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases.

The decision to change national holidays comes from a joint decree by the Religion Minister, the Manpower Minister, and the Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform Minister, number 712 of 2021, number 1 of 2021, and number 3 of 2021 concerning amendments to the joint decree of the Religion Minister, Manpower Minister, State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform Minister number 642 of 2020, number 4 of 2020, and number 4 of 2020 concerning national holidays and joint leave in 2021.