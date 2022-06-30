Indonesia-Ukraine Visit Visa Free Agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed the visa-free visit agreement signed between Ukraine and Indonesia on Wednesday 29th June 2022.

During a press conference with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Kyiv, Zelensky announced that Ukraine and Indonesia had agreed to introduce visa-free travel between the two countries.

“I am pleased to inform you of our agreement to introduce visa-free travel between our countries. This is good news. From every point of view, it is important for our people, for social development, and for relations between countries,” said Zelensky, according to Ukrainian media Interfax on Wednesday.

Based on information from the official website of the Ukraine Government on Wednesday, the agreement to abolish the short-stay visa requirements for Indonesians and Ukrainians was signed by the respective Foreign Affairs Ministers held in the building of the Ukraine Foreign Affairs building.

The agreement will, among other things, allow visa-free travel:

Up to 30 days per visit of a Ukrainian citizen to Indonesia

For a period of up to 30 days for Indonesian citizens arriving in Ukraine, within a period of 60 days in the territory of Ukraine

It was further stated that Ukrainian citizens have had the possibility of visa-free entry to Indonesia since 2016. This refers to the relevant unilateral decision of the Indonesian government.

Under the new agreement, Ukraine and Indonesia have reached an agreement on visa-free travel for all categories of citizens on a permanent basis. The permitted reasons for travel include:

Transit

Travel

Visiting family

Business trips

Participation in cultural and scientific exchange

The entry of Indonesian citizens into Ukraine is currently allowed through an e-Visa.

For holders of diplomatic and service passports of Ukraine and Indonesia, visa-free entry and stay in the territory of each party can be up to 30 days, for each visit.