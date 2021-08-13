Health Ministry Comments on Mall Rejecting Overseas Vaccine Certificate

Spokesperson for the COVID-19 vaccination Dr. Siti Nadia Tarmizi said that the COVID-19 vaccination card for Indonesian citizens obtained abroad is still valid in Indonesia.

However, obstacles like those experienced by Deeana need to be overcome with further socialisation. In addition, there needs to be a follow-up so that in the future, data from citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 abroad can have their details added to the PeduliLindungi database.

Deeana visited a mall in the North Jakarta area with three of her friends. One of them is the mother of a friend who just arrived in Indonesia from the United States.

Based on the vaccination card shown, the mother was recorded as having received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on 11th April and 2nd May 2021. However, the card wasn’t accepted for the woman to enter the mall because her NIK and full name were not recorded in the PeduliLindungi application.

“So automatically, even if you install the PeduliLindungi application, the certificate won’t appear, but the officer says it will still be installed. We installed the app with the correct data yet nothing came out,” said Deeana.

Deeana hopes that, in the future, there will be changes in the PeduliLindungi application so that the mother of her friend, and many others like her, will no longer have to face obstacles when visiting the mall.

“At that time, why were the regulations for entering malls using the application not thoroughly checked? I mean, the system needs to be changed. If it’s difficult to change at this time, at least those who are in the field need to be briefed on the situation,” explained Deeana.