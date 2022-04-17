Government Imposes New Immigration Tariff

The government has issued the latest regulations regarding immigration services through the Law and Human Rights Ministry that will be enforced 60 days from promulgation, or precisely on Saturday 16th April 2022.

This rule is based on the Minister of Finance Regulation (PMK) number 9/PMK.02/2022. The new regulation contains the types and rates of Non-Tax State Revenue (PNBP) related to immigration services that apply at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights Ministry.

“There is a new immigration service that is mandated by the Job Creation Act and the tariff must be accommodated. In terms of visas, the only thing that changes is the visit visa rate,” said the acting Director-General of Immigration at the Law and Human Rights Ministry, Widodo Ekatjahjana in an official statement, reported by iNews.id on Sunday 17th April.

“For services that are not listed in this Minister of Finance Regulation, the tariff still refers to PP 28 of 2019. Visa on arrival (VoA), for example, remains at the tariff of Rp500,000, as well as no changes to its extension.”

The significant difference in this new Minister of Finance Regulation is stated in the one-way visit visa fare.

As of 16th April, a non-tourist visit visa that is valid for 60 days at a rate that was previously US$50 has now become Rp2 million. Meanwhile, for a tourist visit visa, foreigners must pay Rp1.5 million, including the visa processing fee, which previously amounted to Rp200,000.

A visit stay permit from this type of visa can be extended for the next 60 days at a cost of Rp2 million.

“For a limited stay visa, the terms and rates have not changed. It still refers to the old rules,” said Ekatjahjana.

The Minister of Finance regulation number 9/PMK.02/2022 regulates various kinds of immigration service tariffs, the tariffs that will be applied starting 16th April are only one-way visit visa services, tourist visit visas, and extension of a 60-day visit stay permit.

Meanwhile, the implementation of other service tariffs is still waiting for relevant legal regulations and are not available yet. The COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia has not been declared over, thus the country is still implementing limited visas.

The following are the details of the visa rates effective from 16th April as reported by Berita Satu this Sunday: