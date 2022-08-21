Germany Approves Indonesian Passport Without Signature Column 

Indonesian passport holders without a signature column are now finally able to process visa applications and travel to Germany.

The German Embassy has also appealed to Indonesian passport holders who do not have a signature field and are currently undergoing the visa process to immediately validate the signatures on page four or five to the Indonesian immigration authorities. This page is also known as the Endorsement page.

Through an official statement from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Jakarta, released on the official website on Wednesday 17th August 2022, it was stated that passports with the addition of an endorsement column can be processed as of 17th August.

“Passports with (additional) signatures legalised by the immigration authorities of the Indonesian government can be processed,” reads the statement on the official website of the German Embassy, ​​Wednesday.

The German Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs has also coordinated with the German Police at border checks so that Indonesian citizens with passports without a signature column can still travel if they already have a visa.

The German embassy and VFS Global external service agencies will notify visa applicants from Indonesia who are currently undergoing the visa application process regarding the next steps.

Take your passport and ID card (KTP) for verification

For people with passports without a signature column, they can apply for passport signatures (endorsement), by visiting the nearest immigration office in their area.

The only requirement to apply for signature validation is to bring your passport and ID card (KTP) to the nearest immigration office.