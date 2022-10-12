2023 National Holidays and Collective Leave

The government has laid out the national holidays and collective leave for 2023.

Through a Joint Decree, it has been officially established that national holidays and collective leave in 2023 will total 24 days, consisting of 16 national holidays and eight days of mass leave.

The rules are contained in Joint Decree number 1006/2022, number 3/2022, and number 3/2022 which were signed by the Religion, Manpower, and Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform Ministers on Tuesday, 11th October 2022.

The determination of national holidays and joint leave in 2023 is an effort to make work days more efficient and effective as well as providing guidelines for government and private agencies in implementing national holidays and collective leave for the next calendar year.

For work units or organisations in charge of basic services, the assignment of employees or workers on national holidays and collective leave in 2023 can be determined by them. This also includes direct services and basic services, such as public health centres and hospitals, institutions that provide telecommunications services, electricity companies, drinking water providers, fire fighting, security and order, banking, transportation, and other similar sectors.

National holidays in 2023

1st January: New Year’s Day 2023

22nd January: Chinese New Year 2574 Kongzili

18th February: Isra Mi’raj of Prophet Muhammad SAW

22nd March: Holy Day of Silence (Nyepi), Saka New Year 1945

7th April: Good Friday

22nd-23rd April: Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijri

1st May: International Labour Day

18th May: Ascension of Isa Al Masih

1st June: Pancasila Birthday

4th June: Vesak Day 2567 BE

29th June: Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijri

19th July: Islamic New Year 1445 Hijri

17th August: Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia

28th September: Birthday of Prophet Muhammad SAW

25th December: Christmas Day

Collective leave in 2023

23rd January: Chinese New Year 2574 Kongzili

23rd March: Holy Day of Silence (Nyepi), Saka New Year 1945

21st, 24-26th April: Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijri

2nd June: Vesak Day 2567 BE

26th December: Boxing Day