Best Accommodation in Belitung: An Expat’s Perspective

Hotel Santika Beach Resort Belitung gets my vote for the best accommodation in Belitung.

Having previously encountered a less-than-stellar property during the pandemic, I decided to give it a chance with this hotel. I was pleasantly surprised!

The room was fresh, clean, and bright; the bed was very comfortable and the view was spectacular. The 140-metre pool was perfect for swimming laps and oversees a marvellous beach. Although the hotel is a little out of the way – about a 30-minute drive from the city – there are shuttles and motorcycle rentals available for guests. Roaming around the excellent-conditioned roads and visually no traffic was a breeze.

While there is a well-equipped gym on site, I preferred to walk outside. Since there was no traffic and air pollution, being outdoors was an absolute treat. About 35 minutes away, or 3 kilometres from the hotel, is the famous Tanjung Tinggi beach that’s famed for its amazing granite rocks. I never tire of this geological wonder.

Dinners on Saturdays at Santika offer a seafood BBQ buffet as well as a selection of western and traditional Indonesian dishes from the menu. The breakfast buffet at Santika has a good selection of fresh bites. Truly, Santika is the best accommodation in Belitung for travellers to enjoy their holidays.

But, one meal in any hotel is enough. When you are ready to venture out, check out The Well Restaurant/Café in Tanjung Pandan. This place was designed with the expat traveller in mind. This is the real deal; modern and air-conditioned, the environment has a welcoming vibe. The baristas at The Well serve freshly roasted Sumatra Arabica. As to eat, there’s the Woodfired BBQ delivering a New Zealand grass-fed tenderloin. More so are the fresh tasty salads and in-house baked artisan pieces of bread and pastries. This place is a treasure and worthy of a second, third or fourth time around!