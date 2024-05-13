Celebrate Women: A Successful Tribute to Women’s Empowerment at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua Bali

Empowering Women: Highlights from “Celebrate Women” Event.

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali proudly hosted yet another successful edition of “Celebrate Women,” an annual event dedicated to women’s empowerment and equality. Held on Saturday, 27th of April 2024, at the Jakarta Room, Bali International Convention Centre, the event saw approximately 70 attendees coming together to celebrate and discuss the theme of “Women’s Worth.”

About Celebrate Women at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

The Celebrate Women event is an integral part of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua Bali’s commitment to honouring women’s achievements and advocating for their equality. This year’s session focused on acknowledging the value and contributions of women in various aspects of life, aligning with significant dates such as International Women’s Day, Kartini Day, and International Mother’s Day.

Key Speakers and Moderator

The event featured three distinguished speakers: Nana Mirdad, owner of Namir Beauty; Becky Tumewu, a renowned public figure; and Mustika Wijaya, the founder of Solar Chapter. The discussions were expertly moderated by Cheryl Marella, the Editor-in-Chief of Robb Report Indonesia.

Personal and General Questions

The speakers engaged with personal questions tailored to their expertise, touching on topics such as beauty standards, entrepreneurship, communication skills, and renewable energy. Additionally, they addressed general inquiries about empowerment, challenges faced by women, making a difference, and personal journeys.

Event Highlights

The programme included captivating performances, such as a rendition of “Fight Song” by Ocha, followed by a fashion show by Menggah Agung & LV C&C Modelling. The moderated talk show continued, providing valuable insights and inspiring anecdotes from the speakers. There is also a silent auction held to support the Solar Chapter’s programme, a lucky draw session, and a Women’s SMEs Bazaar. Sander Looijen, General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, expressed his gratitude and support for the event, emphasising its significance in promoting women’s empowerment.

Acknowledgement of Female Staff

In a heartfelt gesture, the General Manager extended appreciation to The Westin’s female chefs and Barista Ria, acknowledging their contributions and serving as inspirations to others.