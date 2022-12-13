Earthquake Hits North East Bali, Shocks Felt Across the Island

An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude shook Bali on Tuesday, 13th December at 16:44 WITA.

The epicentre of the quake was 23 kilometres off the northeast coast of the island, off Karangasem, Bali.

Reports confirm that there is currently no risk of a tsunami in the area. Waves from the quake were felt across the island, with reports of slight movements as far south as Seminyak and Kuta.

It is only the second earthquake over 5M to have occurred in the Bali region in the last year. The previous one was in on 22nd August 2022 measuring 5.5M and was 63km off the coast of Bali.

